$800 Million International Wealth Advisor Joins Snowden Lane Partners

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced the launch of The Esses Group, a new wealth management team that is forming at the fast-growing RIA.

Based in Snowden Lane’s Coral Gables office and overseeing more than $800 million in client assets, the new team is helmed by Tony Esses, a top-ranked financial advisor with over 35 years of experience in the international wealth management business. He specializes in working with individuals, business owners and families based in Argentina, and is joining Snowden Lane as a Senior Partner and Managing Director. Several additional team recruits are expected to join soon.

“Over the last three decades, Tony has established himself as a top-rated financial advisor and a true champion for his clients,” said Greg Franks, President and COO of Snowden Lane Partners. “He exemplifies everything we look for in a partner and colleague, and we have no doubt he and his new team will do great things for years to come.”

“Snowden Lane was built with international advisors in mind and it’s fantastic to see so many great individuals such as Tony come on board as he looks to grow and expand the work he can do for clients,” said Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast. “This is just the latest group from South Florida to recognize the top-tier platform and unique services they can access here, and we’re excited to welcome Tony to the team.”

Prior to Snowden Lane, Esses served as a Managing Director at Wells Fargo Advisors from 2014-2021, and before that held senior roles at Barclays (2010-2014) and Republic National Bank of New York (later HSBC, 1985-2010). He’s been selected to the Financial Times Top 400 Advisors list several times and has been distinguished as a premier advisor at each of the institutions he’s worked for.

“I’m delighted to be joining a firm with such a client-first mindset and independent spirit,” said Tony Esses. “Our clients are special and they all have goals and dreams that they want to accomplish. In order to best serve them, it became clear that I needed to operate within a firm that gave their advisors space and freedom without conflicts or pressure. Snowden Lane’s built an environment that’s removed all obstacles to growth, and their fast rise within the RIA space is a reflection of the strong and unique culture they’ve established.”

Added Rob Mooney, Snowden Lane’s CEO, “It’s been an exciting recruiting start so far this year and we’re so pleased with the pace and quality of individuals who’ve have joined us over the last few months. We finished 2020 with great momentum and we’re heading into the second half of 2021 with wind in our sails. The strong response from the advisor community, particularly those who cater to international clients, has been nothing short of breathtaking and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 116 total employees, 64 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list in 2020 for the sixth-straight year, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

