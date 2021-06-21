Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s Partner With National Park Foundation for Star Pals™ Kids’ Meal Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants are partnering with the National Park Foundation for a Star Pals™ kids’ meal promotion celebrating the unique experiences and exciting discoveries that await visitors to our national parks. To support the foundation’s mission to preserve and protect parks across the country, the restaurants are also making a $100,000 donation.

The toys offered with each Star Pals™ meal include an activity book, matching game, scavenger hunts, and fun fact cards, each reflecting on the diversity of wildlife, landscapes, and cultures found throughout various parks across the country.

“With travel picking up again, families are ready to hit the road now more than ever – so what better time to share all that our national parks offer,” said Patty Trevino, senior vice president of brand marketing at CKE Restaurants. “We hope our guests find fun for the whole family with this special Star Pals program, wherever their travels take them this summer.”

“We’re thrilled that the Star Pals™ program is inspiring the next generation of park stewards to learn more about the nature, history, and culture found throughout our national parks," said Stefanie Mathew, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at the National Park Foundation. "The National Park Foundation is grateful to receive $100,000 in support of our efforts to preserve and protect these treasured places for generations to come.”

To find the nearest Hardee’s or Carl’s Jr. near you and pick up a limited time National Park Foundation Star Pals™ meal, visit www.hardees.com/locations or www.carlsjr.com/locations while supplies last.

Follow Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s on social media for the latest product news and promotional offers.

Twitter: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Instagram: @CarlsJr and @Hardees

Facebook: www.facebook.com/carlsjr and www.facebook.com/hardees

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of the parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. For more information visit www.nationalparks.org.