McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. Joins U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. recently hosted a signing ceremony, formalizing the national construction firm's partnership with the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. McCarthy joins with other leading corporations to connect with active and former military professionals for future employment opportunities.

“The PaYS Program supports the Army’s mission to recruit with integrity, the highest quality of men and women in order to connect America with its Army,” said Lt. Col. Samuel Jungman.

A strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of leading private industry, academia and businesses, the Army PaYS Program offers soldiers an opportunity to serve their country while preparing for their future. Qualified applicants in the Army and Army Reserves or Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) enrolled in the program are guaranteed five job interviews and possible employment with one of their chosen PaYS partners after being honorably discharged. The same is true for ROTC cadets after graduation, commissioning, and completion of other obligations depending on the officer’s status.

“McCarthy builds projects that help strengthen our nation’s infrastructure, provide spaces to educate our next generation of leaders, and keep our communities running smoothly,” McCarthy CEO Ray Sedey said. “For us to successfully build these projects, we need the absolute best people – individuals with a drive for excellence, strong work ethic, technical skills, a team-first mentality, and a willingness to tackle the challenges that come with the complex work we do. The skills and talents we require of our workforce align seamlessly with many of the strengths that come from being in the military.”

McCarthy National Outreach Manager Jessica Adame agreed. “The skills gained in the Army or as a Reserve Officer — leadership, teamwork, and commitments to safety and quality — transition well to a career in construction. We’re proud to support our veterans and offer them the opportunity to join McCarthy and grow their careers.”

McCarthy has a long history of supporting and building facilities for America’s armed forces and is committed to recruiting, training and helping veterans build sustaining and rewarding careers. The firm also recently announced a partnership with Adaptive Construction Solutions (ACS) to enroll veterans with military occupational specialties in an apprenticeship program that can lead to full-time employment.

“We want to be an employer of choice for our veterans,” Sedey said. “Through these partnerships we have an opportunity to continue to support the individuals who have done so much to help our nation.”

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 13th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2021). With approximately 5,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.