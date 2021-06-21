Alliant Celebrates 2021 Elite Women Honorees

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant team members Lilian Vanvieldt, Eleni Carras, and Sonji K. Grandy, have earned the esteemed honor of being named Elite Women by Insurance Business America. They earned this distinction based on their exceptional service, business results, and commitment to mentoring and promoting the advancement of women in insurance.

“Lilian, Eleni, and Sonji exemplify Alliant’s longstanding commitment to entrepreneurialism, mentorship, and excellence,” said Tom Corbett, Chairman and CEO of Alliant. “Our 2021 honorees have driven results, provided excellent client service, and have been true advocates for creating an inclusive and collaborative environment at Alliant.”

Vanvieldt, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer (CDIO), is a 30-plus-year public entity insurance industry veteran, education insurance specialist, and longtime community activist who uses her experience, influence, and passion to support the growth and advancement of individuals from all backgrounds within the insurance industry.

Carras, Vice President and Benefits Consultant Lead, provides a full range of employee benefits consulting services and strategies to clients from a broad range of industries. She has played a pivotal role in creating a culture of inclusivity, mentoring younger women to reach their full potential in the insurance field.

Grandy, Assistant Vice President and Account Executive within Alliant Private Client, serves high-net-worth clients and designs creative insurance programs that protect both their valuable assets and legacy. She has 14 years of experience crafting insurance solutions for successful individuals to help protect themselves, their families, and their valuable assets.

Alliant’s 2021 Elite Women were honored with women from across the nation who have excelled in the insurance industry and have risen to the top of their field as leading performers.

