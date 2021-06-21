Overtime Selects Ruby Has Fulfillment for the Brand’s E-Commerce Initiatives

Ruby Has Will Provide Fulfillment Services to Overtime for their New Consumer Products Line. (Photo: Business Wire)

BAY SHORE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ruby Has Fulfillment, the leading international hyper-growth e-commerce fulfillment company, announced today that it will provide logistics and fulfillment services for the apparel and consumer products division of Overtime, the next generation sports brand. Overtime has a community of more than 50 million followers that generates 1.5 billion video views each month.

Earlier this year, Overtime launched Overtime Elite (OTE), a transformative new sports league that offers a year-round development program for high-school basketball players. The company recently raised $80 million in Series C funding from a diverse group of investors. Overtime plans to further fuel its fast growing commerce business and deepen its connection with young consumers with the launch of OTE’s inaugural season this September.

“In just four years, Overtime has become synonymous with sports and culture for a new generation of athletes and fans, with an audience of more than 50 million social media followers,” said Tyler Rutstein, Overtime’s Vice President and General Merchandise Manager.

Rutstein added, “Overtime’s apparel is bold, approachable and highly connected through our content to what our audience loves. We’ve been empowering young athletes both digitally and through our lifestyle and apparel offerings. We are thrilled to work with Ruby Has as our fulfillment provider to bring these products to sports enthusiasts everywhere.”

“We are proud to provide e-commerce fulfillment solutions for Overtime’s innovative DTC apparel and consumer products brand,” says Esther Kestenbaum Prozan, president of Ruby Has. “Supporting premium brands that are scaling through hyper-growth while delivering on their brand promises with precision are the hallmarks of Ruby Has.”

About Ruby Has Fulfillment

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing e-commerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 since 2018 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has Fulfillment leads the 3PL industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With distribution center locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Ontario, Canada, Ruby Has provides a strategically located international footprint of fulfillment solutions, with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, visit rubyhas.com.

About Overtime

Overtime is the leading brand for the next generation of sports fans. In just four years, Overtime has built a community of over 50 million followers. The brand spans multiple verticals including basketball, football, soccer, gaming, sneakers, and business units including content, e-commerce, and owned leagues.

Based in NYC, Overtime is funded by top VC firms, industry leaders, and athletes, including Andreessen Horowitz, Spark Capital, Sapphire Sport, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Jeff Bezos), Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Morgan Stanley Counterpoint Global, Blackstone Strategic Partners, PROOF, Gaingels, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, and 30+ NBA stars including Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.