Lodasoft Integrates with Black Knight’s Optimal Blue PPE

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lodasoft, a Digital Workflow Platform designed by mortgage veterans to revolutionize loan origination and task automation, today announced it has integrated with the Optimal Blue PPE engine. The Optimal Blue PPE is offered by Black Knight, a leading provider of technology, data and analytics to the mortgage industry.

The new integration enables mortgage lenders to seamlessly deliver the Optimal Blue PPE pricing workflows into Lodasoft’s platform, allowing lenders to automate pipeline management and loan searches, as well as to price loans in real time for consumers and originators.

As a result of the integration, mortgage lenders will benefit from an end-to-end mortgage task automation software that significantly enhances productivity and quality, while offering greater efficiency. Lenders leveraging Lodasoft will have instant access to the most comprehensive product and pricing solution available to further enhance workflow efficiencies while staying competitive and confidently executing profitable lending strategies.

“Black Knight is proud to work with technology-forward providers, such as Lodasoft, that are committed to delivering accurate product and pricing to all relevant access points within the loan life cycle,” said Scott Happ, president, Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. “By making the highly accurate Optimal Blue PPE more widely available, we are able to help more users price loans, while better supporting borrower expectations.”

Designed by mortgage veterans, Lodasoft sits parallel to mortgage lenders’ current processes and systems while eliminating redundancies to provide users with familiarity and the right solutions to execute at the highest level. Lodasoft's configurable engine and best-in-class integrations, now including the Optimal Blue PPE, offer mortgage professionals the ability to simplify the process.

“Lodasoft strives to make lenders understand how to make their loan process more efficient, scalable and profitable – and then we provide the tools to do so,” said Adam Batayeh, President of Lodasoft. “Through our integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, we are building onto our existing platform to further reduce friction for borrowers and lenders. We look forward to the tremendous value this will provide our clients.”

About Lodasoft

Lodasoft is an award-winning and highly acclaimed mortgage task automation software designed by mortgage veterans to enhance productivity and quality. The Lodasoft Digital Workflow Platform leverages enterprise intelligent loan manufacturing (iLM) to drastically reduce the cost to originate. Lodasoft enhances workflow throughout the enterprise’s lending lifecycle by implementing task-based automation, identifying training opportunities, and freeing branches and internal staff to focus on growth. For more information, visit www.lodasoft.com.