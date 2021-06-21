Dspread selects Metabase Q as its strategic partner to eliminate potential cyber threats to its growing portfolio of point-of-sale solutions

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dspread has today named Metabase Q as its cybersecurity partner to help identify and eliminate any potential vulnerability in its POS terminals and payment solutions.

“Our innovation in payment solutions has resulted in 6 series of smart and mobile POS terminals, all of which have received certifications from PCI PTS, EMV, PBOC, QPBOC, Mastercard Paypass, Visa Paywave, Amex Expresspay, Visa Ready, TQM, FCC and other international organizations,” said Matata Zhao, Chief Technology Officer at Dspread. “Our strategic partnership with Metabase Q will take our cybersecurity to a next level and will dramatically shrink the attack surface in our products because of their thorough and advanced testing capabilities.”

Dspread focuses on ensuring the security of transactions and availability of its end-to-end payment solutions for customers worldwide. In some environments, customers will utilize a Dspread POS terminal in conjunction with other devices that could present a security threat.

“One of our goals is to leverage the advanced cyber capabilities of our Ocelot offensive security team to identify and eliminate system vulnerabilities before cyber criminals can exploit them,” said Mauricio Benavides, CEO and co-founder of Metabase Q. “Working with the Dspread security team, we are able to immediately collaborate on expedited firmware updates that patch vulnerabilities in record time.”

About Metabase Q

Metabase Q protects organizations from financial and reputational losses with smarter cybersecurity. Through continuous audit and analysis, Metabase Q calibrates cyber defenses that deliver security effectiveness allowing organizations to grow and innovate unhindered by cyber threats. Over 80% of financial services transactions in Mexico are protected by Metabase Q, 10 of the largest enterprises in Latin America as well as government agencies rely on Metabase Q to continuously protect their systems and data from cyberattacks. To learn more about Metabase Q, please visit: www.metabaseq.com.

About Dspread

Founded in 2009, Dspread Technology (Beijing) Inc. (stock code: 834547) is a high-tech enterprise dedicated to providing innovative payment products and end-to-end payment solutions for the payment industry. The products and services of Dspread Technology have been sold to more than 60 countries and regions all over the world. For more information on Dspread payment solutions, please visit www.dspread.com.