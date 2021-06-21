Colorvision International Strengthens People Operations, Drives Efficiency with UKG Ready

LOWELL, Mass., & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Colorvision International, a digital-imaging organization providing souvenir photography for attractions worldwide, is strengthening its people operations and creating meaningful experiences and efficiencies with UKG Ready.

Colorvision partners with hospitality groups and theme parks such as Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and SeaWorld to create photo souvenirs for guests at more than 100 locations globally. With UKG Ready, the organization has reduced the time it spends sorting, filing, and managing paperwork by 95%, allowing the organization to focus more time on cultivating an exceptional guest experience by attracting and retaining top talent.

“We have saved a tremendous amount of time by digitizing and automating our HR processes with UKG Ready,” said John Racine, director of HR at Colorvision. “Before UKG, we had to sift through mountains of paperwork to locate employee information, review and approve time-off requests, and process benefits enrollment information. Now, we can go into Ready and everything is right there.”

Since going live on the unified workforce management and HCM solution in 2018, Colorvision has created an empowering, personalized, and mobile-first experience for employees, who can complete nearly any HR-related task from a mobile device. Employees can view and complete onboarding activity, access W-2s, submit time-off requests, and view their schedules from wherever they are — at home, working remotely from a theme park, or shipping supplies from one of Colorvision’s warehouses. Managers who were previously dependent on paper-based HR processes can also complete important documents such as I-9 employment verification from their mobile device, which helps to expedite hiring.

“By removing manual processes, I’ve been able to free up several hours a week for my HR generalist,” said Racine. “That allows her to spend valuable time on community outreach efforts such as networking with community members as well as organizations that support individuals with autism and related disabilities as we increasingly look to hire for open positions across our various locations.”

Colorvision has streamlined recruiting and onboarding with Ready’s “quick apply” functionality, which leverages shorter application forms and has reduced the time it takes the organization to find qualified candidates. Racine said the tool has led to an increased number of applications and interviews. Additionally, mobile capabilities allow job seekers to quickly and easily apply via a smartphone and receive text and email notifications throughout the recruiting and hiring process.

The Ready mobile app has also led to a more empowering experience for all, especially field managers who no longer have to physically return to the office or mail important employee documents to corporate headquarters.

“The ability to update or upload information directly to UKG Ready in real time from anywhere has been critical for us, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Racine. “Ready has made our lives easier in so many ways, and we have yet to explore all the possibilities.”

“The importance of modernizing the employee experience to align with the sophisticated expectations of today’s in-demand candidates cannot be overstated,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “Any organization operating in the hospitality market is dependent on its people to delight customers and facilitate a truly remarkable guest experience, which means its #1 priority must be to engage and empower its people with the proper tools to succeed. With UKG Ready, Colorvision is reimagining the employee experience by creating greater efficiencies as well as attracting and retaining top talent, which is crucial to driving engagement and retention.”

