K-12 Schools Increasingly Adopt Everbridge’s School Safety Software to Protect Students, Staff, And Faculty in Crisis Situations

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that three California county school districts became the latest to select the company’s industry-leading K-12 School Safety software solution to address crisis situations affecting schools and districts. Everbridge’s School Safety platform provides public safety-grade applications to accelerate response times and coordinate efforts to address crises affecting K-12 districts. The platform enables school administrators to orchestrate a collaborative approach for incidents including campus violence such as active shooters and bomb threats, as well as lockdowns and medical emergencies.

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, among other K-12 districts across California, recently selected Everbridge to help protect their students, faculty, and staff during such emergencies.

“Everbridge has provided a simple solution to school safety and their team has stood side by side with all of our Fresno County educators in an effort to solidify emergency partnerships,” said Dr. Hank Gutierrez, Deputy Superintendent, Educational Services, Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

According to the FBI, 69% of active shooter incidents conclude in under five minutes, which does not leave time for uncertainty or indecisiveness. The Everbridge School Safety software provides a comprehensive solution to address critical events in seconds by engaging appropriate personnel on campus and at the district level, and first responders in an immediate and coordinated way.

“A healthy learning environment will remain impossible without a sense of safety and well-being in the halls and on campus,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “As schools navigate threats both old and new, they need smart, reliable technology that can connect with first responders and on-site staff to ensure an immediate response to any emergency — from medical incidents to crisis situations. The faster we can make people aware that they need to take action, the better the outcome will be.”

Everbridge’s School Safety functionality supports K-12 schools/districts across 17 U.S. states and four countries, quickly orchestrating everything from:

Equipping law enforcement with valuable insight of the situation

Automating school lockdown procedures via a Panic Button

Providing schools with the most technology and device integrations in the industry, including integrations with building access controls, shooter detection systems, and more

Engaging school and district leadership with One-Touch Conference Calling

Helping to avert issues of violence or bullying on campus by empowering students, teachers, and staff to speak up through the Anonymous Tipping app

Safety Status check-in via two-way communication

Analyzing data after the incident for improvement planning

The Florida Department of Education recently chose Everbridge as an approved partner for the state’s Alyssa’s Law mandate. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, Florida public and charter schools will be required to demonstrate compliance with Alyssa’s Law, named after one of the students killed in the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. The new legislation calls for silent panic alarms linked to law enforcement and first responder services. Already passed into law in New Jersey and now Florida, Alyssa’s Law is quickly gaining traction around the U.S. The legislation requires the Department of Education to set up a model panic alert system that can be used by public and charter schools in Florida’s K-12 districts. The alarm will be used to ensure school officials can contact nearby law enforcement quickly in the event of an emergency.

Many colleges and universities also leverage Everbridge for their critical communications, contact tracing support and return-to-campus initiatives, including the University of Denver, UCLA, Harvard University, California Institute of Technology, University of Maryland College Park, University of Oregon, University of Texas at Austin, Michigan State University, and Washington State University. Internationally, notable schools that deploy Everbridge solutions include Nord University in Norway, Technical University of Denmark, Imperial College London, and the American University of Paris.

About Everbridge

