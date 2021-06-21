BYJU'S FutureSchool partners with former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly to kick off its math and coding summer program.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a difficult year of online and hybrid learning, 67% of parents* are seeking summer enrichment programs; and to meet the needs of students, leading online education technology company, BYJU’S FutureSchool, is launching its first U.S. online math and coding Summer Program with a partnership with former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly.

BYJU’S FutureSchool is partnering with Kelly to instill excitement about the space-focused math classes and coding courses focused on learning through the joy of creative thinking and problem solving. Coding can invite new ways of thinking to help children learn how to solve complex problems while providing a structure that allows children to foster persistence, collaboration, communication and social skills. These skills may be needed more than ever with 63%* of surveyed parents noticing decreased engagement in schoolwork.

The BYJU'S FutureSchool Summer Program includes 6-week and 12-week coding courses and a 14-week math course, which result in the child creating either a space themed game, a space themed app or a math space mission. Some of the projects include simulating the docking of a real spacecraft on the international space station or joining astronauts and scientists on project NEEMO (NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations), the world’s only undersea research station.

Students who join the summer program can attend live webinars hosted by Kelly where he will play the role of motivational coach while sharing his life experiences on endurance and perseverance.

Students have the option to take one-to-one teacher to student or group classes. The proprietary activity-based coding curriculum helps children learn concepts through creating and building applications, facilitated by a highly trained teacher. The math program is anchored on storytelling to help students learn in an engaging manner while learning real-life applications.

“Students receive individualized attention and guidance to meet their specific needs, so they learn at their own pace while they learn creative thinking and problem-solving skills to help them in the classroom and beyond,” said Sajid Shariff, BYJU’S FutureSchool U.S. CEO. “Since the classes are online, they can be incorporated into a child’s current education and activity schedule, allowing them to engage from the comfort of their own home, which can help parents organize and simplify their lives.”

“It’s important for kids to be excited about learning; that curiosity and exploration will help them grow and find joy in their education or career,” said Kelly. “I’m excited to partner with BYJU’S FutureSchool and be a part of their unique approach that fosters the fun of learning by focusing on building and creating while letting kids chart their own path.”

Parents can book a free trial class by signing up at byjusfutureschool.com. For a limited time, BYJU’S is offering their Summer Program classes at discounted prices starting $12 per class for a group class of up to four students and $25 per class for one-on-one instruction. The summer program runs through Aug. 31, 2021.

About BYJU’S

BYJU’S is the world’s leading ed-tech company and the creator of India’s most loved school learning app which offers highly adaptive, engaging and effective learning programs for K-12 students. BYJU'S launched its flagship product, BYJU’S - The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app has over 80 million registered students. Delivering a world-class learning experience, programs from BYJU’S are making learning contextual and visual. The apps have been designed to adapt to the unique learning style of every student, as per the pace, size and style of learning. BYJU'S is paving the way for new-age, geography-agnostic learning tools that sit at the cross section of mobile, interactive content and personalized learning methodologies. Learn more at ByjusFutureSchool.com.

*OnePoll survey commissioned by BYJU’S FutureSchool in April 2021. Results available upon request.

About Scott Kelly

Scott Kelly is a former military fighter pilot and test pilot, an engineer, a retired NASA astronaut, and a retired U.S. Navy captain. A veteran of four space flights, Kelly commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions and was a member of the yearlong mission to the ISS. In October 2015, he set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space, the single longest space mission by an American astronaut. Learn more at ScottKelly.com.