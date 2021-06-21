ACI Worldwide Simplifies Student Payments for California Community Colleges

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FoundationCCC) to simplify student payments with ACI Speedpay. Once a college has adopted ACI Speedpay at their campus, students will be able to streamline college payments through ACI’s Student Payment Portal, which delivers a modern and mobile web experience.

With ACI Speedpay, participating California community colleges can offer students the ability to make one-time payments, enroll in payment plans, set up authorized users, and allow students and staff access to digital IDs and fast and secure disbursements, all through a single portal. The mobile-first student payment portal provides easy access for multiple family members and enables students and other payers to make secure payments in a few clicks. In addition, the mobile wallet feature — ACI moBills — provides students with a digital ID that can be used in place of a physical campus ID card.

“ACI is partnering with FoundationCCC to offer an improved student payment experience to the California community colleges—simplifying how students view and pay their tuition, fees and other campus-related bills,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “Moreover, with ACI Speedpay, participating colleges can ensure that student payment data is secure and PCI-compliant. Through ACI moBills, the digital campus IDs also provide added convenience by reducing the number of cards students have in their wallets.”

ACI Speedpay offers students convenient payment plan options and industry-leading security for all their campus payment needs. The solution’s student payment portal enables students to securely manage and streamline college payments while providing higher education institutions with a modern, customized offering that extends the look and feel of their current website. More than 300 higher education institutions trust ACI for improving student satisfaction and payments security with their campus commerce systems.

