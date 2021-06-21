Canada’s Leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits Platform Announces New Integration with Indeed Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humi, Canada’s leading all-in-one HR platform that provides small to medium-sized businesses with HR, payroll, and benefits solutions, announces a new integration with Indeed, Canada’s number one job site. Together, Humi and Indeed will improve the recruitment experience and allow recruiters to instantly post and sponsor jobs from the Humi platform. This integration removes traditionally tedious tasks so HR teams and recruiters can focus on finding what really matters, talent.

“By leveraging technology in the recruiting process, we’re seeing companies hiring more proactively. We’re also starting to see role requirements that were once a rarity, becoming more common. This is creating a need for a more sophisticated recruiting tool,” said Andrea Bartlett, Director of HR at Humi. “We are seeing a higher volume of candidates applying across all industries in Canada, which shows us the importance of being efficient in managing the recruiting process and communicating with candidates. Meanwhile, the remote work environment has caused the time to hire to decrease. This is in part because candidates who are currently employed are passively job searching. With the underemployment impact of COVID creating a surge in applicants, organizations have had to adapt their recruiting processes and increase speed and efficiency, so they don’t lose out on qualified talent.”

Indeed is the number one job site in Canada, and the world. Globally, more than 250 million people search for jobs, post resumes, and research companies on Indeed each month. The recruitment process is essential for efficient company growth and Humi is helping to solve cross-customer recruitment problems through technology. There is a huge demand for talent right now, STEM jobs make up 34 percent of the current Canadian workforce and roughly, over 1.8 million Canadians work in the digital economy, predicted to grow to two million by 2023. As Canada’s leading HR tech platform, it’s Humi’s top priority to partner with companies like Indeed to provide efficient services and create a seamless experience. Employers can find talent through Indeed and applicants are automatically fed into Humi, where they can then hire and manage their employee data in one system.

Humi unifies all applicant tracking by allowing its customers to create a job board, add hiring managers, and share posts to Indeed, directly from the platform. The need for improved recruitment efficiency and effectiveness is not specific to one industry, it is a broad market need that has shown itself clearly in the current talent war. Technology has, and will continue to, revolutionize the process, improving the experience for both the employer and candidate.

“At Indeed, we are focused on making it easier for job seekers to connect with great employers,” said Jodi Kasten, head of sales at Indeed Canada. "Through this integration, we’re empowering organizations to quickly and easily reach millions of potential candidates and find their next great hire with Indeed.”

Through this integration, new clients who create an account with Indeed will be eligible to receive a sponsored job credit to use on their next job posting.

About Humi

Humi is the leading all-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses. Serving businesses nationwide, Humi supports and enables employers to take better care of their most important asset: their people. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together all of the intricacies of employment for Canadian businesses. To learn more about Humi, visit, www.humi.ca.