SONIC Challenges TikTok Food Hackers to Recreate Iconic Menu Items Using Competitors’ Ingredients

Three popular TikTok personalities hack the SONIC menu in an attempt to recreate fan favorites using ingredients gathered from other fast-food or convenience store locations.

Three popular TikTok personalities hack the SONIC menu in an attempt to recreate fan favorites using ingredients gathered from other fast-food or convenience store locations.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week, SONIC® Drive-In is challenging three popular TikTok personalities to hack the SONIC menu in an attempt to recreate fan favorites using ingredients gathered from other fast-food or convenience store locations. Newton Nguyen (@newt), Nicole Renard (@nicole_thenomad) and Kena Peay (@kenapeay) are all up for the “Hack Our Menu” challenge, tackling Hand Made Onion Rings, the Footlong Quarter Pound Coney and the Cherry Limeade, respectively. While these ambitious food hackers toil away, SONIC guests are reminded that when a SONIC craving hits, there’s only one thing to do – go to SONIC.

“The SONIC menu is something special, there’s no doubt about it,” said Nguyen. “I take on food challenges all the time, and normally they turn out pretty good. But this one – this one kind of stumped me.”

Watch these TikTok stars as they attempt the impossible every other day this week, starting tomorrow: @newt on Tuesday, June 22; @nicole_thenomad on Thursday, June 24; and @kenapeay on Saturday, June 26. Will they prevail and create something delicious, or will they realize that when you really want SONIC there’s only one way to satisfy that craving?

“Watching these three valiantly try to concoct some of our most unique menu items was a funny and entertaining,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of SONIC Drive-In. “For nearly 70 years, SONIC has made its mark as a distinctive destination for entrées, drinks and sides you just can’t find anywhere else. This TikTok challenge just goes to show that when you really want SONIC, nothing else will do.”

For those fortunate enough to have a SONIC nearby, these and other guest favorites will hit the spot when the cravings come calling. And for extra convenience, guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.*

*Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.