Cloudentity Partners with Simeio to Deliver Flexible, Scalable Authorization Governance Automation for Enterprises

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Cloudentity, a cloud-based provider of automated authorization governance, announced it has selected customer identity and access management (CIAM) leader Simeio as a delivery partner to accelerate its flexible and scalable solutions for authorization governance automation. Supporting strict Open Banking compliance standards, as well as PSD2, Cloudentity has more than doubled its year-over-year sales growth and has recently established strategic alliances with Okta and Axway.

By partnering with leading Managed Identity Services Provider Simeio, Cloudentity speeds up the implementation process for its customers, provides them with even better value and speeds up time-to-market. Now, Cloudentity customers will be guided by Simeio, an experienced provider of identity implementation, integration and managed Identity operations.

"Our partnership with Simeio enables users to successfully implement Cloudentity’s secure, automated authorization and governance solutions to support building and securing Open Banking apps,” said Jasen Meece, CEO of Cloudentity. “We are working together to protect identities with secure, automated user authentication that enterprises can trust so customers can focus on innovating, building and scaling their businesses.”

Simeio is a certified UK Finance Associate Member supporting digital identity in financial services and other industries. Its solutions provide a secure way to access services, confirm identity, manage data, control access and maintain user privacy. The Cloudentity collaboration will further establish Simeio’s managed identity service capabilities and grow its presence in regions, like the United Kingdom. This partnership with Simeio compliments Cloudentity’s current alliances, accelerating its joint offerings with Okta.

These capabilities are essential for Open Banking companies that manage the identities of customers, partners, or employees. Due to the sensitivity of this data, it is critical that proper security guardrails are in place for authorizing users before accessing their personal data.

Through this partnership, Simeio is aiming for revenue growth in professional services and expanding its managed services presence within Cloudentity solutions. Simeio’s expansion plan in the UK market would experience a positive impact through this partnership as well.

“The Cloudentity partnership strengthens our CIAM offerings as customers will be able to utilize automated authorization and governance for Open Banking apps which will significantly contribute to our growth plans in the UK, especially in the retail and financial services sector,” said Chris Schueler, CEO, Simeio. “I am looking forward to building a valuable relationship with Cloudentity to expand our footprints in a market that is witnessing a fast growth rate.”

Cloudentity and Simeio’s leadership teams will be attending the primer identity conference Identiverse 2021 in Denver today, June 21 to Wednesday, June 23. To register for the virtual or in-person event, visit: https://identiverse.com/the-event/

Cloudentity’s Director of Strategic Alliances, David Lee, will be leading two sessions at the conference that touch on creating a union for Identity professionals and how to infuse current identity data relationships with the rest of your organization's security architecture. In addition, Simeio’s SVP of sales and marketing, Jeff Multz will lead a session guiding the audience through the Identity and Access Management (IAM) journey.

About Cloudentity

Cloudentity provides the most flexible and scalable solution for authorization governance automation to secure digital business across hybrid, multi-cloud and microservices infrastructure. Delivered as an external declarative authorization service, the platform empowers developers to centrally manage fine-grained policy as code, orchestrate provisioning, and gain continuous transaction-level enforcement at hyperscale. As a result, enterprises increase development velocity and service agility while mitigating privacy, API security and compliance risks. For more information, go to www.cloudentity.com.

About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions offers a complete Identity and Access Management solution with an unparalleled “service first” philosophy. Powered by its proprietary Identity Orchestrator platform and global Simeio Identity SOC, Simeio’s solution is designed to simplify the operation of complex, multi-vendor IAM and security infrastructures. By monitoring the use of digital identities and access privileges, Simeio enables its clients to have complete visibility into their organization, compliance, governance and identity unification through a single user interface. Simeio is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices around the world. Simeio provides services to numerous Fortune 1000 companies across all industries including financial services, technology, healthcare, media, retail, public utilities and education. To learn more about Simeio Solutions, visit http://www.simeiosolutions.com.