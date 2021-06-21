Belgard® Celebrates Summer With Outdoor Room Giveaway

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belgard®, the leader in outdoor living essentials for the patio and beyond, kicks off summer with its first Belgard Rooms Summer Giveaway. Homeowners can enter for a chance to win a Belgard Rooms Outdoor Living Room that includes a fire pit and a set of two POLYWOOD® Modern Adirondack chairs to give their backyard a style upgrade. Now open, entries can be submitted through September 6 at Belgard.com/MakeRoom.

“Outdoor living has become increasingly popular in the past year, with more homeowners looking to add functional spaces to their backyard to accommodate everyday life,” says Joe Raboine, director of residential hardscapes at Belgard. “Outdoor living rooms are one of the most popular choices, providing areas to gather and relax outside with family and friends. We launched Belgard Rooms this year to make the design and planning process for outdoor spaces like this much simpler, and are excited to showcase the ease and functionality of Belgard Rooms with our winner.”

To enter the contest, Belgard asks homeowners to submit a short essay detailing why they deserve an outdoor room, along with a photo of their current backyard. The living room package includes a fire pit, 13x13 paver patio and seat wall from Belgard’s Natural or Metropolitan collection, and two POLYWOOD Modern Adirondack chairs. The cost of labor also is included.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Belgard for their summer giveaway this year,” says Lindsay Schleis, VP of Business Development at POLYWOOD. “Belgard Rooms is such a great concept, and we’re proud to work with another innovative company in the outdoor living industry. We can’t wait to see how the winner styles their Belgard living room and POLYWOOD Modern Adirondack chairs.”

Belgard launched Belgard Rooms to help homeowners take control of the design process and bring the indoors out. Belgard Rooms makes the design and planning process simpler, offering templated approaches for an array of outdoor rooms that can be further customized to fit each homeowner’s unique needs and style. In addition to outdoor living rooms, customers can find a style and plan for garden rooms, outdoor offices, kitchens and more to make their home more functional and stylish.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s giveaway and can’t wait to read the essay entries,” says Julie Scott, Senior Brand Manager at Belgard. “We always enjoy learning more about our customers and their unique styles, and we feel this year’s contest allows them to express themselves and unlock the creativity of Belgard Rooms.”

For more information about how to enter and to get more outdoor living inspiration, visit Belgard.com/Rooms.

About Belgard®

Belgard, part of Oldcastle APG, offers a complete collection of paver and wall products for outdoor living spaces, walkways, driveways, parking areas and retaining walls. Available in a range of styles, premium Belgard products have been found in America’s finest homes and award-winning commercial and retail properties since 1995. For more information, visit Belgard.com or call 1-877-Belgard (235-4273).

Oldcastle APG is part of CRH’s Building Products division.

CRH is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.90,000 people at c.3,700 operating locations in 32 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America, the largest heavyside materials business in Europe and has a number of strategic positions in the emerging economic regions of Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 index, the EURO STOXX 50 index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH’s American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE.

About POLYWOOD®

For the last 30 years, POLYWOOD® has been transforming outdoor living spaces with durable, sustainable and timeless furniture designs. All genuine POLYWOOD® products are made in the USA from ocean-bound and landfill-bound plastic and are produced in a 99% waste-free facility. To learn more, please visit polywood.com.