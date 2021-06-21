Silverfort and Ping Identity Partner to Unify Risk Based Authentication Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, today announced that it has joined forces with Ping Identity to help customers unify risk analysis of authentication and access attempts across on-premises and multi-cloud environments to detect and prevent identity-based attacks.

According to the Verizon 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, 61 percent of breaches are attributed to compromised credentials, which is the primary means by which hackers access sensitive data.

The integration of the Silverfort platform with PingFederate enables organizations to apply universal risk-based monitoring and assessment of authentication activity for on-premises and cloud environments, and proactively prevent threats. The combined solution also makes it possible to extend identity-based controls to previously unprotected on-premises resources including servers and workstations, homegrown legacy apps, file shares and more. These capabilities can detect advanced attacks in hybrid environments with unmatched accuracy, trigger security policy enforcement and maintain a friction-free user experience.

"The Silverfort and Ping Identity integration enables customers to implement zero trust identity security while providing seamless authentication experiences for users,” said Loren Russon, VP of Product Management at Ping Identity. “Whether applications are in the cloud, on-premises, federated or hybrid, Ping Identity and Silverfort make it possible to see the true context of authentication with AI-based risk analysis and apply adaptive access policies that defend against identity related security threats.”

“Detecting risky authentication and access requests across hybrid and cloud environments requires a unified approach that can span multiple identity providers and data silos,” said Yaron Kassner, CTO of Silverfort. “The combination of Silverfort and Ping Identity provides the visibility, risk analysis and policy enforcement needed to detect and respond to identity-based threats, while remaining transparent to authorized users.”

The Silverfort-PingFederate integration provides the following benefits:

Transparently redirects authentication requests from all applications federated by PingFederate to the Silverfort platform for risk analysis

Silverfort evaluates each request based on the full context of the user account, including its recent on-premises authentication and access activity

If risky behavior is detected, Silverfort applies an access policy that is enforced across the customer’s entire environment, including on-premises, cloud and multi-cloud

Provides protection against lateral movement by attackers across hybrid infrastructures as well as full visibility and an audit trail of each user’s authentication activity

Availability

The Silverfort and PingFederate solutions are available immediately from Silverfort and Ping Identity, respectively, and their business partners worldwide.

