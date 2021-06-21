A La Mode Ice Cream Announced as Official Ice Cream Partner of LEGOLAND® New York Resort

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s the perfect sweet treat for a bricktastic summer! A La Mode Ice Cream, the all-natural nut-, egg- and sesame-free ice cream, today announced its official partnership with LEGOLAND New York Resort, opening this summer in the Hudson Valley town of Goshen, New York, just 60 miles from New York City.

A La Mode’s handcrafted, premium and allergy-friendly ice cream is served throughout the theme park, offering guests of all ages and dietary restrictions the perfect way to cool off after a spin on the Park’s signature roller coaster, the Dragon, or a ride through LEGOLAND Driving School. Guests can enjoy A La Mode ice cream at several food and beverage locations throughout the Park’s seven LEGO® themed lands, including Wizard’s Frozen Wonders in LEGO Castle and Granny’s Apple Fries in LEGO City.

“We are passionate about ice cream and are thrilled to bring our creations to LEGOLAND New York,” says Marc Roth, co-founder and co-owner, A La Mode Ice Cream. “We feel strongly that everyone should be able to enjoy premium ice cream or a frozen dessert, including those with allergies. We proudly create our ice cream in the Bronx, New York and we look forward to providing local residents and visitors alike our handcrafted ice cream.”

A La Mode will offer two flavors exclusively crafted for LEGOLAND New York, including Red White and Boom vanilla ice cream and Applesolutely Awesome, its unique apple ice cream, named by LEGOLAND fans in a social media contest. The Halal and Kosher-certified ice cream is available in scoops, soft serve, novelties and Ice Cream Donuts, a fan-favorite chocolate dipped treat.

“We’re proud to partner with A La Mode Ice Cream to bring Marc and Sandy Roth’s delicious creations to LEGOLAND New York,” said LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “Just as New York is in our DNA, New York-based A La Mode is a perfect fit for our Resort as we strive to serve locally sourced food and beverage for all our guests to enjoy. We know these exclusive flavors will bring smiles to the faces of kids and families as the perfect complement to an awesome day in the Park!”

A La Mode’s ice cream will also be available at LEGOLAND New York Hotel when it opens later this summer. Fans can order the allergy-friendly ice cream online for national shipping at www.alamodeshoppe.com or enjoy at A La Mode’s boutique ice cream parlor in New York City’s Upper East Side.

