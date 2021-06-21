Coeficiente Comunicaciones First Internet Service Provider in Mexico to Deploy Stellar Cyber Open XDR Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the leading security operations platform for MSSPs, announced today it has extended its market reach in Latin America by adding Coeficiente Comunicaciones, a leading Mexican internet service provider serving more than 30 major cities, to its rapidly-growing customer list. Through this relationship with Stellar Cyber, Coeficiente becomes the first ISP in Mexico with AI-powered cybersecurity protection embedded in its backbone.

The deal marks Coeficiente’s entry into managed security services, and will help accelerate the company’s expansion into additional Mexican states. Coeficiente currently operates in Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, and plans to expand soon to the states of Nayarit and Sinaloa with its managed services portfolio. Moreover, Coeficiente soon will open offices in Dallas, giving it access to more Tier 1 internet providers and increasing its connection capacity to the network of networks through various international routes. In addition, this allows Coeficiente to open markets in states such as Nuevo Laredo, Monterrey, Saltillo and Zacatecas.

“Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR security operations platform has significantly enhanced our network’s SOC because our teams can now respond to threats in minutes, rather than the hours it takes most service providers,” said Jorge Salde, CEO of Coeficiente. “The platform integrates well with our existing security tools, has an intuitive interface that’s easy to train on, and brings AI technology to bear on event data to produce immediately actionable alerts and threat responses.”

Stellar Cyber’s AI-powered investigation, detection and response platform gives security analysts 360-degree visibility across the entire attack surface, through normalized and enriched metadata from ANY source – network, cloud, endpoints, applications, users and more. It reduces attack detection time from days to down to real-time – even for smaller security teams – giving hackers far less opportunity to compromise servers and networks.

"Like many North American MSPs, Coeficiente is leveraging the Stellar Cyber platform to extend into the MSSP business and expand its market, revenue and margins,” said Jose Ramirez, LATAM Sales Director at Stellar Cyber. “Our intuitive Open XDR platform, combined with our fanatical service and support organizations, make this an easy transition for Coeficiente.”

While standard extended detection and response (XDR) platforms enforce vendor lock-in and abandonment of existing security tools, Stellar Cyber’s unique Open XDR platform works seamlessly with customers’ existing EDR, SIEM, UEBA, NDR, and other solutions to preserve their investments. In addition, Stellar Cyber’s platform enhances those investments by ingesting their data, normalizing and correlating it, applying AI-driven analytics to inspect it, and automatically responding to complex threats. Only Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR delivers these benefits.

Coeficiente Comunicaciones is an Internet Service Provider that operates in Mexico and covers the west region reaching four states: Jalisco, Colima, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato, covering more than 30 cities in the area, and with an expansion of +1200km of fiber optic cabling will add the states of Nayarit, Sinaloa, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila and Zacatecas. Coeficiente’s portfolio includes internet services for companies and corporations, along with added-value services such as managed telephony, managed LAN, managed Wi-Fi, managed security, web hosting and data center services.

Stellar Cyber is the only intelligent, next-gen security operations platform that provides high-speed, high-fidelity threat detection and response across the entire attack surface. The world’s first Open-XDR platform, Stellar Cyber is an easy-to-use investigation and automated response platform, delivering a 360-degree view of your entire attack surface with readily-available, high-fidelity detections delivered through pre-built, tightly-integrated capabilities including NDR, CDR, NG SIEM, UEBA, and Automated Threat Hunting. Stellar Cyber’s platform helps eliminate tool fatigue and data overload often cited by security analysts, and enables them to respond in real time rather than days or weeks. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.