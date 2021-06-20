Ride On Toy & RC Car Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Power Wheels, Jeep, Barbie & Traxxas Deals Highlighted by Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prime Day researchers are tracking the latest early Power Wheels & Jeep ride on toy & Traxxas RC car deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring the latest sales on Barbie ride on cars & jeeps, RC trucks & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best ride on toys deals:

Best RC car deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to access the full range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and click here to browse Amazon’s entire range of active deals. Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Power Wheels boast an impressive lineup of ride-on trucks, cars, and jeeps. Ideal for toddlers and preschool kids, their catalog includes Barbie Jeep Wranglers, Paw Patrol-inspired vehicles, and Jurassic World ATV ride-ons. For those who prefer RC trucks and race cars, Traxxas is the go-to brand. The company offers scaled models of 4X4s, monster trucks, and trail crawlers, among others.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.