Prime Day LEGO Deals (2021): Early LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, Harry Potter & LEGO Boost Savings Ranked by Spending Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find all the top early LEGO deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the latest LEGO Boost upgrades and LEGO creative & themed building kit savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best LEGO deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for hundreds of more deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LEGO has many sets and kits for both kids and adults. The LEGO Boost, for instance, teaches kids how to do simple visual coding while they enjoy playing. LEGO sets such as Marvel, Harry Potter, Powerpuff Girls, and the Classic are all excellent tools to sharpen the young minds of your children while still being enjoyable. For adults and grown-ups, the LEGO Star Wars, Technic, Millennium Falcon, Minecraft, and Creator sets and kits are always popular.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.