Prime Day LEGO Deals (2021): Early LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, Harry Potter & LEGO Boost Savings Ranked by Spending Lab

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find all the top early LEGO deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including the latest LEGO Boost upgrades and LEGO creative & themed building kit savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best LEGO deals:
- Save up to 37% on LEGO bricks and themed building sets at Amazon - see the latest prices on favorites like the Classic Creative Brick Box or the Lego City building sets
- Save on LEGO Star Wars creative building sets at Amazon - check out current deals on LEGO Star Wars bestsellers like The Mandalorian and the Boba Fett Helmet Building Kit among others
- Save up to 22% on LEGO Boost building kits at Amazon - buy your kid a LEGO Boost and transform his existing LEGO kits into moving toys
- Save on LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon building sets at Amazon - see current deals for the best gift and movie collectible for Star Wars fans
- Save on LEGO Harry Potter minifigure and building kits at Amazon - relive the exciting scenes at Hogwarts with LEGO Harry Potter-themed building kits, mini-figures, activity books, and more
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for hundreds of more deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
LEGO has many sets and kits for both kids and adults. The LEGO Boost, for instance, teaches kids how to do simple visual coding while they enjoy playing. LEGO sets such as Marvel, Harry Potter, Powerpuff Girls, and the Classic are all excellent tools to sharpen the young minds of your children while still being enjoyable. For adults and grown-ups, the LEGO Star Wars, Technic, Millennium Falcon, Minecraft, and Creator sets and kits are always popular.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.