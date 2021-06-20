Dyson Vacuum Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Dyson V11, V10, V8 & More Cordless Vacuum Savings Identified by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Find the best early Dyson vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with the latest Dyson V11 Animal, V8 Absolute, Cyclone V10 & other cordless stick vacuum cleaner offers. Shop the latest deals in the list below.

Dyson offers a versatile range of vacuum cleaners, including best-selling cordless models like the Dyson V11 and V10. The V10 Cyclone, for instance, boasts cyclonic suction technology that works on hard surfaces as well as carpeted floors. With the V11, suction power is optimized depending on the floor type you’re cleaning. It’s also compatible with several tools and attachments. There are mid-range cleaners like the Dyson V8 Absolute and Animal, designed for cleaning hard floors and pet hair, respectively. For big homes, however, users can opt for large-capacity upright vacuums like the Dyson Ball Animal 2 and Dyson Cinetic Big Ball.

