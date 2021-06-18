EIG-Led Consortium Closes $12.4 Billion Infrastructure Deal with Aramco

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EIG, a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector and one of the world’s leading infrastructure investors, today announced the closing of its previously announced transaction with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (“Aramco”), under which a consortium of investors acquired a 49% equity stake in Aramco Oil Pipelines Company (“Aramco Oil Pipelines”), a newly formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil transported through Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline network.

The EIG-led co-investment process in Aramco Oil Pipelines attracted a global group of leading institutional investors from China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United States including, amongst others, Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi Sovereign Investor, Silk Road Fund, Hassana and Samsung Asset Management.

R. Blair Thomas, EIG Chairman and CEO, said: “We are pleased to have completed this transaction with Aramco, a preeminent global energy supplier. The caliber of this marquee global infrastructure asset is further evidenced by the leading investors that have invested alongside EIG. We are honored to be working with this world-class consortium and look forward to a long-term, fruitful partnership.”

HSBC Bank plc acted as financial advisor to EIG in connection with the transaction, and Latham & Watkins served as EIG’s legal advisor.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy sector with $21.7 billion under management as of March 31, 2021. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 39-year history, EIG has committed over $37 billion to the energy sector through more than 370 projects or companies in 37 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

About Aramco

Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company driven by its core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, Aramco’s global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that it does. The Company focuses on making its resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world. www.aramco.com.