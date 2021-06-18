Helbiz, Inc. is chosen as the exclusive international media partner for the Italian Serie B Soccer League

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz, Inc. a global leader in micro-mobility announces that it has acquired the over-the-top (“OTT”) rights of the Italian Serie B Championship for the next 3 seasons, 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, non-exclusively in Italy and exclusively outside of Italy. Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie B, chose Helbiz Media as its exclusive international licensee because it recognized the marketing power of the Helbiz brand.

Helbiz Media will offer a number of different levels of subscriptions, allowing subscribers to choose between our services and content offerings. We expect that our top-level subscription will continue to be called “Helbiz Unlimited” and will offer unlimited micro-mobility services as well as all of the Italian Serie B regular season and post-season matches. We plan on branding the specific Serie B content offering, “Helbiz Live”, and it will be accessible via smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs. We expect to add more content to the Helbiz Media offerings over time and believe that we are poised to become a significant force in the OTT media market. As part of this plan, we recognize that we must meet the highest quality standards of media delivery, so that fans of Serie B will realize the value of a Helbiz subscription and be excited to use the Helbiz family of products and services.

This agreement represents an additional business line for Helbiz Media, which hopes to go live within the next 60 days in both International and Italian markets by working with broadcasters, OTT operators, agencies, and betting companies. Through Helbiz Live, Helbiz Media will promote the Serie B in the United States and Serbia, countries where Helbiz already has an established presence in micro-mobility. We will also partner with local media distributors in other markets to promote Helbiz Live.

Helbiz Media will serve dual missions of developing, managing and offering consumers audiovisual entertainment content, while also serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz Group.

The annual cost of the license is approximately $ 12 million annually which we expect to recoup in the first 18 months of operation.

Matteo Mammì was appointed CEO of Helbiz Media. He will report directly to the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella, and will lead the Company’s media activities internationally. Matteo boasts more than 20 years of experience as a senior executive in the media, sports, and telecommunications sectors, and has served as top executive at Sky Sport, Mediapro, and IMG. Helbiz Media, was the brainchild of Emanuele Floridi, who joined Helbiz, as an Advisor of Helbiz Media.

“First of all, we owe a great deal of thanks to Serie B League, its President and the Clubs for trusting Helbiz Media as a distribution partner. I am thrilled to be part of the Helbiz Group, a well-established and extremely dynamic company that is re-inventing the micro-mobility sector. We will continue launching new projects to support our core business with the aim of winning over and involving our customers on an increasing basis. What is new today, is our commitment to offering exciting media content using cutting edge technology to provide an affordable audiovisual entertainment service. In addition to our consumer customers (our real obsession) we will also be looking at B2B, bringing the world of Helbiz to the attention of advertisers, who I am sure will immediately understand the great potential of Helbiz's assets. The goal is to create further value for the Group by linking micro-mobility to the offer of content, starting with that of sports”, said Matteo Mammì, CEO of Helbiz Media.

Helbiz is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) which transaction is expected to be completed in the third calendar quarter this year. Helbiz recently acquired MiMoto Smart Mobility S.r.l, an innovator in the e-mopeds sharing market in Italy. In addition, upon completion of the merger with GreenVision, Helbiz believes that it will become the first publicly traded micro-mobility sharing company in the world as it will be listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds in about 40 cities around the world including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Milan, Richmond and Rome. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz announced on February 8, 2021 that it entered into a merger agreement with GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV) ("GreenVision") a SPAC, which Helbiz believes, upon closing, will result in it becoming the first micro-mobility company listed on Nasdaq.

About GreenVision

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

