ADDING MULTIMEDIA Rocket Restaurant Group Launches First Roxbury Pizza Location in United States

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rocket Restaurant Group, the Irish-owned, multi-brand restaurant group that specialises in franchising brick & mortar restaurants and virtual/delivery-only restaurant brands, announces today a partnership with Nathan’s Famous to launch the first Roxbury Pizza in the U.S.. Roxbury Pizza’s menu features made-to-order pizzas baked on a wood-fire base, including Double Pepperoni, The Vegan, Buffalo Chicken Pizza and more.

"We are excited to partner with Rocket Restaurants to launch the first Roxbury Pizza location here in the United States,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Roxbury Pizza’s brand has seen tremendous success in Ireland and we know the Nathan’s Famous fans will love the menu. We feel confident adding this concept to our flagship store in Coney Island as the brand’s menu items fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’.”

Rocket Restaurants, which launched in 1989, has restaurants across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Germany, USA and United Arab Emirates with a total of 52 brick and mortar locations plus 20 virtual kitchen concepts. Roxbury Pizza will be available through delivery on UberEats, DoorDash, Postmates and Grubhub in Coney Island, Surf Ave, Stillwell Ave, Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, West Brighton, Brighton Beach, Seagate, Cropsey Ave, Mermaid Ave, Ocean Parkway, Gravesend, Manhattan Beach and Sheepshead Bay. Their portfolio includes a variety of brands including Eddie’s Rockets, Rocket’s, Tender Hooks, RBurger, The Counter, Flash Harry’s and Nathan’s Famous.

“We are thrilled to be part of this next chapter of Nathan’s Famous to launch the first Roxbury Pizza location in the United states,” says Niall Fortune, Founder and Managing Director of Rocket Restaurants. “We know the Nathan’s brand is famous in the New York area and we are looking forward to bringing our delicious pizza to their customer base with this partnership.”

To view images of Roxbury Pizza’s menu items, visit here.

About Rocket Restaurants

Rocket Restaurants is an Irish-owned, multi-brand restaurant group that specialises in franchising brick & mortar restaurants and virtual/delivery-only restaurant brands. Rocket Restaurants is privately-held and managed since its inception in 1989. Rocket Restaurants Limited opened its first company-owned restaurant in 1989 and began franchising in 1992. Ever since, Rocket Restaurants has grown its presence across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Germany, USA and United Arab Emirates. Rocket Restaurants is accredited by the Irish Franchise Association and most recently achieved distinction as Best Indigenous Irish Franchise. Rocket Restaurants has secured a firm place among Ireland’s top 100 food companies both in terms of turnover and employee numbers. As of June 2021, Rocket Restaurants comprises 52 bricks & mortar restaurants pus 20 virtual/delivery-only kitchens. Visit Roxbury Pizza’s Instagram or website to learn more.