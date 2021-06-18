MetroPlusHealth, NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst Join Effort to Vaccinate Adolescents at “MetroTeen” Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroPlusHealth, New York City’s health plan, and NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst have joined forces to stage a vaccination drive encouraging teens to protect themselves against the Covid-19 virus as the summer break kicks off. The event will take place on Saturday, June 19th, 10am to 3pm, outside Elmhurst’s Community Medical Center at 41st Avenue between 80th and 81st Street, in Queens.

Dr. Talya Schwartz, President & CEO, MetroPlusHealth and Helen Arteaga Landaverde, CEO of NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst will be at the event and available for interviews beginning at 11am. “With the school year ending and teens planning for summer social activities, we have a responsibility to care for our young New Yorkers by reminding them that with a Covid-19 vaccine, they can safely return to going out with friends, going to concerts, playing sports and doing all the things they may have missed out on last summer,” explained Dr. Schwartz.

The event will feature a DJ and giveaways for teens while supplies last. Minors 12 to 17 should be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian. For more information or to make an appointment for a different day, parents are urged to call 877.829.4692 for additional information.