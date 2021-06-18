MANSCAPED™ Designated Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner of the PDC’s World Matchplay Darts Championship

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MANSCAPED™ sports marketing team really hit a bullseye with this one. Today, the leading men’s grooming and hygiene brand announced that it has teamed up with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) as the thrilling sport reconvenes its hotly anticipated Betfred World Matchplay championship this summer. The pros know dart shafts come in many shapes and sizes, and whether they prefer a barrel with heavy knurling or a smooth feel, they’ll have MANSCAPED by their side as Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner to ensure they have the right tools for the job.

“There’s a natural fit between the precision and accuracy required in the sport of darts and in grooming below-the-waist, making this an exciting and effortless partnership for everyone,” said Joey Kovac, Senior Director of Marketing at MANSCAPED. “The Betfred World Matchplay is intense, but also a party, with dedicated professionals and the most devoted fan base from all over the world. We look forward to being part of this unique and wildly fun experience and calling ourselves PDC fans for life.”

Staged since 1994, the Betfred World Matchplay is the PDC's second longest-running televised event and the highlight of the darting summer. Ten adrenaline pumping sessions of darts will be broadcast worldwide this July 17-25, 2021. The must-watch event will capture players battling to win the Phil Taylor Trophy at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, whose stage will now don the iconic MANSCAPED logo.

"We welcome MANSCAPED as an official partner for the 2021 Betfred World Matchplay ahead of our eagerly awaited return to Blackpool next month,” said Matt Porter, Chief Executive at the PDC. "As one of our most prestigious tournaments with a global reach across nine days of top-class darts, this will be a great platform for MANSCAPED to gain worldwide exposure for their ever-growing brand. Their innovative products have proven popular across the globe, and we're sure that they'll be a hit with fans attending and watching the World Matchplay."

The July 17th to 25th event is one you don’t want to miss! Make sure you’re following @MANSCAPED and PDC (@OfficialPDC) on social media for a chance to win VIP event tickets, autographed dartboards, and other limited-edition swag.

About the Professional Darts Corporation:

The Professional Darts Corporation was formed in 1993 and now operates a £14 million global circuit, headlined by the prestigious World Darts Championship, Premier League, World Matchplay and Grand Slam of Darts. The PDC now stages over 200 days of darts annually on its circuit of events, which includes the World Series circuit, and has affiliated development tours in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, the Nordic & Baltic region and the EuroAsian region alongside Qualifying School to provide a pathway from amateur to World Champion.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple, effective, and elevated male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, and Switzerland. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.