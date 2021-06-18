Sparks Are Flying! MCR Purchases the Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville Just in Time for the Fourth of July

Complimentary breakfast is served in the lobby, which also has plenty of space to lounge. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celebrate red, white and blue at the Home2! MCR, the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator, expands its Midwest footprint with the acquisition of the 102-room Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville in Indiana.

There’s a reason Indiana is called the Crossroads of America! Located within three hours of Louisville, St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis, the Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville is in the center point of the Midwest. Evansville offers small town culture with big city features, including the Evansville Regional Airport, which has frequent daily flights to major cities across the U.S.

This summer, Evansville is celebrating freedom with a bang! Fireworks on the Ohio, the city’s waterfront Independence Day celebration on the Ohio River, returns this Fourth of July after a 2020 hiatus. An annual favorite for locals and visitors, the event is free for spectators and features food trucks, vendors and Evansville’s largest public fireworks display.

Watch the show, then head home to the newly built, extended stay Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville. Each suite is equipped with a sleeper sofa (even queen studio rooms can accommodate four people!) and its own full kitchenette. Don’t feel like staying in? Join us in the morning for a complimentary breakfast or, in the evening, blaze up the grill and firepit at the outdoor patio. The spacious fitness center is a must-have for long-term guests — hit the indoor pool to cool off after a workout!

There’s no shortage of things to do in Evansville, which has 13 neighborhoods on the National Register of Historic Places. Head to the Riverside Historic District to visit the Reitz Home Museum, one of the country’s finest examples of French Second Empire architecture. Get lost in the slots at the downtown Tropicana Casino (blackjack was invented in Evansville!) — or get lost in the shops at the Eastland Mall.

Take the little ones to the Children’s Museum of Evansville or the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden. Drop by Willard Library, the oldest operating library in the state, and try to glimpse its resident ghost, the Grey Lady!

In town for business? Evansville is home to the headquarters of Mead Johnson, Accuride, Berry Global, Escalade, Shoe Carnival, OneMain Financial and Old National Bank. Thirty minutes away, a Toyota manufacturing and assembly plant builds more than 400,000 Sequoia and Highlander SUVs every year.

The hotel is located directly across Interstate 69 from the Deaconess Gateway Medical Center, an expansive 1.5-million-square-foot medical campus with amazing facilities including a heart hospital, women’s hospital and surgical center. Deaconess Midtown Medical Center and Ascension St. Vincent hospitals are also nearby in the medical hub of southwest Indiana.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Evansville is located at 7901 E. Walnut Street and features:

102 pet-friendly rooms with full kitchenettes and HDTVs

Complimentary breakfast

Fast, free Wi-Fi

A 24-hour sundry shop

A state-of-the-art fitness center

An indoor pool

A business center

Complimentary parking

Reserve rooms by phone at (812) 303-1200 or online at hilton.com.

About MCR

MCR is the 4th-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $4.0 billion portfolio of 110 premium-branded hotels containing more than 15,000 guestrooms across 33 states and 75 cities. Founded in 2006, the firm has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia. MCR has 3,600 team members across the country and operates hotels under 12 Marriott and Hilton brands. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer. For the TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS), the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award and the American Institute of Architects national Architecture Award, the highest honor given by the AIA. MCR was also named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020. For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com.