Zion Eye Institute Enters Partnership with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

LAS VEGAS & ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive EyeCare Partners, one of the largest vision care practice management organizations in the nation, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Zion Eye Institute, a leading ophthalmic practice in Southern Utah with practices in St. George, Cedar City, Santa Clara, and Mesquite, Nev.

Zion Eye Institute, led by surgeon Jason Ahee, M.D., has been treating patients with multi-specialty medical and surgical eye care including cataracts, glaucoma, corneal disorders, retina disorders, pediatric eye disorders, eyelid surgery and other ophthalmic disorders since 1979. Zion Eye Institute is Southern Utah’s largest and most comprehensive eye surgery center.

“Zion Eye Institute has a long-standing tradition of providing the highest level of specialized eye care to our patients and serving our community. In the spirit of that tradition, we believe partnering with Comprehensive EyeCare Partners will strengthen that commitment to service and keep our practice as a leader in eye care,” said Dr. Ahee.

“The opportunity to partner with Dr. Ahee and the doctors and staff at Zion Eye Institute is a great step forward for our organization. We’re excited to join them in building upon their reputation as eye care leaders in serving Southern Utah. This partnership is in alignment with our mission of building the nation’s preeminent eye care services company by partnering with world-class physicians, driving superior clinical and surgical outcomes, and optimizing the patient experience,” said Charles L. Smith, CEO of Comprehensive EyeCare Partners.

About Zion Eye Institute

Since 1979, the Zion Eye Institute has proudly served the people of Southern Utah and the surrounding area with quality service and friendly staff. The St. George state-of-the-art facility is Southern Utah’s largest and most comprehensive eye surgery center. Built on the foundation of patient convenience and satisfaction, the Zion Eye Institute provides everything from routine childhood vision screenings to the most advanced diagnostic and surgical procedures for seniors.

About Comprehensive EyeCare Partners

Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (CompEye), is one of the largest vision care management services organizations in the United States and headquartered in Las Vegas. CompEye provides best-in-class, full-spectrum practice management and administrative services currently to 70 affiliated doctors, 37 clinics, and seven ambulatory surgery centers across eight practices in Nevada, Washington state and Utah.