Angélica Vale, Host of EstrellaTV’s “La Máscara del Amor” (The Mask of Love), and CALI 93.9 On-Air Personality, Named to 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame

Beloved influential Latin actress and celebrity Angélica Vale ("La Fea Más Bella"/"Ugly Betty") is a 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee. The honor was announced this morning. An induction date in 2022 has not yet been set. Vale is the host of EstrellaTV's new dating game show series "La Máscara del Amor" (The Mask of Love), which airs Monday through Thursday at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, and is an on-air personality at CALI 93.9 FM, the fastest-growing Latin Rhythmic station in Los Angeles.

“This is a huge honor,” said Vale. “When I started my acting and music career, I never envisioned this. My mother has been inducted, and I was very proud to be there for her at that moment. Now, not only will she join me in celebrating this career moment for me, but my entire family will be there. I love my work in acting, music, comedy, and radio, and I'm so grateful to all the producers, writers, and executives who have helped me, and most importantly, the fans who have fueled my passion in this business.”

“We are very excited to honor Angelica Vale with her star on the Walk of Fame in 2022,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. “She is an extraordinary performer and has done so much for the Hollywood community. To top it off, she will be joining her mother, Walk of Famer Angélica María, on the iconic sidewalk of stars. Not bad to have two stars in the family!"

“Congratulations to Angelica, she is a brightest of stars and now the world will see that on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Peter Markham, CEO, Estrella Media.

Vale hosts the acclaimed new dating game show “La Máscara del Amor” on EstrellaTV, guiding the series protagonists and single contestants to pick their match from behind a mask, hopefully. “La Máscara” takes dating in the social media age to a new level with quick-date scenarios overseen by Vale that require the single dater to decide, yes or no, in a real-life swipe left or right, and hope their match’s intentions are love, not the prize money.

About Angélica Vale:

Angélica Vale is a multitalented artist (actress, producer, writer, singer, producer, comedian, playwright, voice-over actor, and celebrity imitator) who hails from Mexico's most iconic entertainment royalty families. She is the daughter of legendary actress and singer Angélica María, “Mexico's Timeless Sweetheart,” and the talented entertainer (singer, actor, comedian) Raul Vale. She’s also the granddaughter of internationally renowned producer, director, and writer Angélica Ortiz. She began her career in the entertainment industry at the tender age of two. Since then, her career credits include over 30 theatrical productions, nine feature films, more than 250 television productions throughout Latin America and the U.S., including the smash hit telenovela “La Fea Más Bella," Mexico's version of Ugly Betty. In 2007, she was featured in a cameo appearance on the season finale of ABC's Ugly Betty. As a musical artist, she began recording at the age of four and, to date, has participated in musical theatre as a composer and performer and has had a successful music career as a solo artist. She has recently added the role of radio personality to her impressive list of accomplishments at CALI 93.9 FM, the fastest-growing Latin Rhythmic station in Los Angeles.

