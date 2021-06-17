Biodesix Announces Presentation on Novel Proteomic Techniques in Partnership with Seer

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company, today announced in partnership with Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, a webinar to present the newest trends in proteomics for biomarker discovery and translational research. The webinar entitled “A New Era in Precision Medicine - Uncovering the Depth & Breadth of the Plasma Proteome with Novel Proteomic Technologies” will be presented by Robert Georgantas, III, PhD, Senior Vice President, Research and Translational Science at Biodesix and Daniel Hornburg, PhD, Principal Scientist from Seer. The webinar is scheduled at 11:00 am ET, Tuesday June 22, 2021 and participants are encouraged to REGISTER HERE.

Proteomics is the next frontier in biomarker and translational research with new emerging technologies that are enabling researchers to see deeper and broader into the plasma proteome than ever before. Biodesix is a recognized leader in profiling patients’ immune response to all cancer types using blood-based solutions that combine proteomic and genomic insights with a proprietary AI analytics platform.

The webinar will include an overview of Seer’s Proteograph™ Product Suite, which uses proprietary engineered nanoparticles to survey plasma proteins, allowing researchers to identify and quantitate proteins across the dynamic range of the proteome. Additionally, learnings will be shared on how the Seer Proteograph Product Suite will help define the biological underpinnings of tests created by Biodesix and how it is being integrated into the Biodesix mass spectrometry-based workflows for biopharmaceutical and academic research.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic company with a focus in lung disease. The Company develops diagnostic tests addressing important clinical questions by combining multi-omics through the power of artificial intelligence. Biodesix is the first company to offer seven non-invasive tests for patients with diseases of the lung, including three proteomic tests. Biodesix launched the Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR™ test, the Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab and the cPass SARS Cov-2 Neutralization Antibody Test in response to the global pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that impacts the lung and leads to COVID-19. The antibody tests can detect antibodies that are generated both from infection by the virus and from the vaccines. The blood-based Biodesix Lung Reflex® strategy for lung cancer patients integrates the GeneStrat® and VeriStrat® tests to support treatment decisions with results in 36 hours, expediting time to treatment. The blood-based Nodify Lung® nodule risk assessment testing strategy, consisting of the Nodify XL2® and the Nodify CDT™ tests, evaluates the risk of malignancy in incidental pulmonary nodules, enabling physicians to better triage patients to the most appropriate course of action. Biodesix also collaborates with many of the world’s leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to solve complex diagnostic challenges in lung disease. For more information about Biodesix, visit biodesix.com.

