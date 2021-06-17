Centric Brands Adds Pastourelle to Portfolio

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (the “Company”), a leading lifestyle brand collective, announced today the acquisition of Pastourelle, a portfolio of girls’ clothing brands, including Pippa & Julie and Mia & Mimi.

“As we continue to strategically focus on the growth of our Kids division under the leadership of Steve Pinkow, we are fortunate to welcome the Pastourelle team to Centric Brands. We have long admired Fran and Julia Arazi as creative directors and entrepreneurs and the business they have built. Pastourelle will be a fantastic fit into our portfolio and culture while still retaining the unique approach and DNA represented by the brand and the team. As occasions for dressing up become more prevalent again, I look forward to their contributions to complement and help grow our girls’ dress business,” said Jason Rabin, CEO of the Company.

Centric Brands is a leading player in the Kids marketplace for clothing, accessories, and beauty, with licenses for leading brands including Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and character properties, including those from Disney, Marvel, Nickelodeon, and Universal.

“Julia and I are so proud to join the Centric team. Pastourelle has a long history of creating best-in-class girls’ dresswear and better sportswear, and we look forward to helping expand Centric’s girlswear business. Centric’s broad reach across the retail market will help us build out our brands and connect with our customers in new and innovative ways, while its deep network of sourcing, production and distribution systems will improve our operations,” said Fran Arazi, founder of Pastourelle.

For the last two decades, Pastourelle has been a market-leader in girls’ apparel. In addition to the Pippa & Julie and Mia & Mimi brands, Pastourelle has extensive expertise in brand collaborations and licenses including Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks/Trolls, Badgley Mischka and Laura Ashley, and private label.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC (the “Company”) is a leading lifestyle brand collective that designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, and Hervé Léger® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Kenneth Cole®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates brands such as Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold primarily in North America through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. Centric Brands LLC has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in London, Toronto, and Montreal. For more information about Centric Brands, please visit https://www.centricbrands.com.