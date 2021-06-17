Disney Channel Is Nuts for 'Kiff,' New Original Animated Buddy-comedy From South African Creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal Gets Series Greenlight

PHOTO CREDIT: DISNEY CHANNEL Disney Channel has ordered "Kiff," a nutty animated buddy-comedy series from South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens ("Space Chickens in Space") and Nic Smal ("Caillou") debuting in 2023. Emmy® Award-winner Kent Osborne ("SpongeBob SquarePants," "Phineas and Ferb") is co-producer and story editor.

PHOTO CREDIT: DISNEY CHANNEL Disney Channel has ordered "Kiff," a nutty animated buddy-comedy series from South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens ("Space Chickens in Space") and Nic Smal ("Caillou") debuting in 2023. Emmy® Award-winner Kent Osborne ("SpongeBob SquarePants," "Phineas and Ferb") is co-producer and story editor.

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disney Channel has ordered "Kiff," a nutty animated buddy-comedy series from South African creators and executive producers Lucy Heavens ("Space Chickens in Space") and Nic Smal ("Caillou") debuting in 2023. Emmy® Award-winner Kent Osborne ("SpongeBob SquarePants," "Phineas and Ferb") is co-producer and story editor. The news and concept art for the new series was revealed today at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which celebrates African animation this year.

Disney Channel*

Photos are available here.

The series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Heavens and Smal said, "'Kiff,' a slang word for 'cool' in South Africa, was inspired by the people and places we experienced when we were growing up in Cape Town, with many of the characters reflecting the personalities of our own family and friends. It's really 'kiff' that we can now share a bit of our world with kids and families everywhere."

Meredith Roberts, senior vice president/general manager, Television Animation, Disney Channels, said, "Lucy and Nic are a brilliant creative team who produced a fresh and funny series with vibrant visuals that help bring the friendship between a squirrel and a bunny to life in a unique way. We can't wait to introduce viewers to Kiff, Barry and their whole wonderfully wacky world."

"Kiff" is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Channel.

*COPYRIGHT ©2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of Disney Channels Worldwide. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2x3 in size.

Press materials are available at www.dgepress.com.

Follow Twitter and Instagram for up-to-date news on #DisneyKiff