Pinnacle Financial Partners Relocating Corporate Headquarters to Nashville Yards in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Financial Partners announced today that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to a new, to-be-constructed office tower at Nashville Yards, the 18-acre project in downtown Nashville from owner and developer Southwest Value Partners. Pinnacle will be the anchor tenant in the multi-tenant tower, the first of that kind in Nashville Yards, which is also home to Amazon Nashville.

“Pinnacle is among the southeast’s most prominent banking and financial services companies, with a widely-respected national reputation and a deep, longstanding commitment to client, employee, and community service,” said Cary Mack, managing partner of Southwest Value Partners. “The company’s business and brand fit perfectly with the excellence we continue to build at Nashville Yards and we are pleased and proud to have Pinnacle Financial Partners anchor our newest tower, and the first multi-tenant office tower, at our development project here.”

Pinnacle’s current headquarters building is in the SoBro neighborhood (south of Broadway) less than a mile away from Nashville Yards. The firm’s name has been a mainstay of the Nashville skyline since that building opened its doors in 2010, a tradition that will continue with skyline signage at the new office tower.

“Pinnacle is Nashville’s bank, and so we always like to help drive the next frontier in downtown development,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “We were one of the first businesses to move into SoBro when Symphony Place opened 11 years ago. Now as Nashville Yards ushers in the next phase for the business district north of Broadway, we’re only too happy to be on the front lines once again. This time it goes well beyond being just a tenant. The partnership between Southwest Value Partners and Pinnacle ensures that we’ll be an integral part of Nashville Yards as a whole.”

In addition to holding skyline signage at the new office tower, Pinnacle will be visible across the Nashville Yards campus. New Pinnacle ATMs will be conveniently located throughout the 18-acre project, including within Grand Hyatt Nashville and the Union Station Nashville Yards. Pinnacle will also open a 10,000 square foot retail presence on the Nashville Yards campus, as well as an all-digital office concept within Amazon Nashville’s two new office towers at Nashville Yards, the first such concept and location in Pinnacle’s portfolio.

Southwest Value Partners’ Director of Strategic Design Joe Bucher said, “The first commercial multi-tenant office tower at Nashville Yards will be a dramatic, iconic structure that is certain to become a signature in the city skyline. The Class A+ building incorporates best-in-class amenities, convenience, sustainable practices, building resiliency, and will become a beautiful addition to our community. The addition of Pinnacle to the heart of Nashville Yards further justifies this location as the nexus of next generation business growth in the downtown core.”

Standing 34 stories above Church Street, the tower will house 650,000 square feet of office space and an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space. The tower will be located at 201 Platform South, adjacent to Grand Hyatt Nashville and Amazon Nashville’s two office towers at Nashville Yards, and will become the office skyscraper with the highest occupiable floor in Nashville.

The tower’s trapezoidal shape will help reduce energy consumption, enhance views for occupants, and allow light to filter into all floors. Building amenities will include a dog-friendly campus and dedicated dog park, ample parking, office valet and executive car services, and an enhanced HVAC system that will circulate 30% more outside air than typical.

Southwest Value Partners expects to break ground on the office tower later this year (Q4 2021).

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including a luxury Grand Hyatt and the historic Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a four-acre entertainment district and concert venue; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchoring Amazon Nashville. The development will benefit from open plazas and green spaces, including a 1.3-acre urban park that will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm is the No. 1 bank in the Nashville-Murfreesboro-Franklin MSA, according to 2020 deposit data from the FDIC. The company earned a spot on FORTUNE’s 2021 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For eight years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets in 2020.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $35.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 13 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.