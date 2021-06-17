Amplify’s mCLASS® Selected as the K–3 Formative and Diagnostic Assessment in North Carolina

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplify, a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, announced today that the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has selected mCLASS® as the K–3 formative and diagnostic assessment for Read to Achieve in North Carolina.

Authored by the University of Oregon, mCLASS with DIBELS 8th Edition is an integrated literacy system based on the Science of Reading and validated for universal screening, progress monitoring, and screening for risk of dyslexia. The mCLASS platform is part of a large-scale Science of Reading initiative in North Carolina that provides educators with the training, tools and data they need to ensure every child has the opportunity to become a confident reader.

“Amplify is honored to partner with DPI on this literacy initiative that is focused on equity and students’ futures,” said Larry Berger, CEO of Amplify. “We look forward to supporting the state of North Carolina in its commitment to early reading achievement.”

“A reliable, valid diagnostic assessment tool is essential for understanding how we can better serve students in their journey to learning how to read. Literacy proficiency remains a priority for us at the Department of Public Instruction, and our work with Amplify will be pivotal to providing feedback to teachers and support staff on the Science of Reading strategies they are implementing in the classroom,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt.

mCLASS includes streamlined administration for DIBELS 8th Edition measures, item-level analysis, grouping, robust reports for every stakeholder, a parent portal, and targeted instructional activities. The mCLASS assessment and instruction suite build the foundation for a state-wide Science of Reading-based literacy system driven by data.

About Amplify

A pioneer in K–12 education since 2000, Amplify is leading the way in next-generation curriculum and assessment. Our captivating core and supplemental programs in ELA, math, and science engage all students in rigorous learning and inspire them to think deeply, creatively, and for themselves. Our formative assessment products turn data into practical instructional support to help all students build a strong foundation in early reading and math. All of our programs provide teachers with powerful tools that help them understand and respond to the needs of every student. Today, Amplify serves more than seven million students in all 50 states. For more information, visit amplify.com.