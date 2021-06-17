Glamhive & Mary Kay Global Design Studio Announce First-Ever Global TikTok Reality Show Based on Style —Step & Repeat— Showcasing Talent in Wardrobe, Makeup & Hair from TikTok Users Worldwide

Glamhive and the Mary Kay Global Design Studio have partnered to create Step & Repeat as a global stage open to anyone who wants to get recognized for their incredible talents in wardrobe, makeup, and hair styling.

SEATTLE & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Glamhive and Mary Kay Global Design Studio announce Step & Repeat, the first-ever style show launching on TikTok. Step & Repeat is a five-week style competition and mentorship program where wardrobe stylists, makeup artists, and hair stylists worldwide compete in the fast-paced environment of TikTok to drive their business success. The international competition is open to all and goes live on June 22 on TikTok.

TikTok's community has been growing at an incredible pace since the start of the pandemic, and unique new talents are being discovered daily on the platform. The most ambitious parlay their popularity into business opportunities, transforming entertainment into entrepreneurship, a mindset supported and lauded both by Glamhive and Mary Kay, particularly now, as the world opens up to a "new normal" with many embarking on new careers.

Both companies believe that now is the time to rally around talent - from the established to yet-to-be-discovered stars - to help them develop their personal brands, one of the keys to style industry and entrepreneurial success. Thus, they are announcing Step & Repeat, the first-ever global style competition on TikTok, giving structure, recognition, and rewards to winners weekly.

Glamhive and the Mary Kay Global Design Studio have partnered to create Step & Repeat as a global stage open to anyone who wants to explode onto the international scene and get recognized for their incredible talents in wardrobe, makeup, and hair styling.

Each week, Step & Repeat's host, Johnny Wujek (celebrity clients include: Katy Perry and Mariah Carey), will announce a theme-based challenge, and TikTok users will create their best wardrobe, makeup, or hair style look for that theme. Videos will incorporate the show's custom sound, "Step & Repeat," the hashtag #stepandrepeat, and the hashtag associated with each challenge, enabling all entries to be discoverable by the show's judges.

The show's celebrity judges Nicole Chavez (celebrity clients include: Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, and Catherine Zeta-Jones), Claire Sulmers (CEO and Founder of media and e-commerce company, Fashion Bomb Daily), and Andrew Fitzsimons (celebrity clients include: The Kardashians) will duet the best looks from around the world and cast their votes for winners in each category. In addition, the show will incorporate special guests doing surprise duets; TikTokers can duet each other to combine looks and cheer on their favorite participants.

At the end of each challenge, host Johnny Wujek will announce the winner in each category: wardrobe, makeup, and hair. Each winner will receive a cash prize and a one-hour mentoring session with one of the nineteen industry leaders stepping up to provide mentorship.

At the end of the five weeks, Step & Repeat will announce one overall winner for each category, crowning it the very best in wardrobe, makeup, and hair based on entries from all over the world.

Stephanie Sprangers, CEO & Founder of Glamhive (Step & Repeat Co-Creator)

"Our goal is inclusivity + opportunity. Anyone can join. Anyone can win. And winners have the opportunity for a conversation that could truly be life-changing -- this is what excites everyone the most."

Sprangers is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glamhive, the online personal styling service that brings expert personal stylists and makeup artists - recruited directly from Hollywood and Instagram - to everyone. With Sprangers' leadership, Glamhive has developed proprietary software that allows stylists to take clients through a styling experience that is 100% online, which means people can work with stylists anywhere in the world.

Johnny Wujek, Celebrity Stylist and Costume Designer (Step & Repeat Host)

"Step and Repeat is going to be such a celebration of creativity and innovation. I can't wait to witness all the global glamour the world has to offer."

HBO Max legendary costume designer and stylist Wujek excels at styling for every stripe. From mass glam (Kim Kardashian) to edgy-cool (Kate Mara) to outrageously pop (Katy Perry), his styles are iconic as he has become one of the most in-demand stylists in the world.

Nicole Chavez, Celebrity Stylist (Step & Repeat Judge)

"I'm excited to encourage and support creatives like myself as we all learn to navigate the post-pandemic world where in-real-life has blended with the digital to move our careers forward."

Chavez is one of the most in-demand stylists today. Her clientele includes A-List stars Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, Jessica Simpson, Scarlett Johansson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many more. Her work has been featured in many publications, including W, InStyle, and Harper's Bazaar.

Andrew Fitzsimons, Celebrity Hairstylist (Step & Repeat Judge)

"I have worked all over the world, starting in Dublin, then living in Paris and New York. As someone who left school at 13-years-old and was always into the arts, I'm really going to look for someone with a great personality. Someone who is outgoing—that's a big part of selling your talent because you need to break through the ice with your personality."

Fitzsimons is an internationally renowned celebrity hairstylist. His client roster has included Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Graham, Joan Smalls, and more. His work has been featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, and dozens more.

Claire Sulmers, CEO and Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily (Step & Repeat Judge)

"I'm so excited to be a part of this revolutionary competition and continue to be a champion for diversity and inclusion in fashion!"

Sulmers is the CEO and Founder of FashionBombDaily.com, a media and e-commerce company. Her pioneering work ushered in a new wave of digital journalism that fed and fueled an under-served community of African-American and Latino style lovers wanting to know more about a brand from the culture. Beyond developing and directing content for Fashion Bomb Daily and its affiliate sites, Sulmers has done extensive style writing for other platforms, including Vogue Italia, Vogue Paris, and ESSENCE Magazine.

MENTORS:

Mentors include celebrity stylists and makeup artists who work with the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond, including Angelina Jolie, Serena Williams, Carolyn Murphy, Naomi Watts, Kristen Bell, Khloe Kardashian, Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, and more. Some of the other biggest names in costume design, media, and venture capital serving as mentors are:

CELEBRITY STYLISTS

Meg Chapman & Jordan LaValle, The Closet Files

Kesha McCleod, Visual Architect/Stylist/Author

Janelle Miller, Celebrity Stylist

Tara Swennen, Celebrity Stylist

Sonia Young, Celebrity Stylist

Jennifer Rade, Celebrity Stylist

CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTISTS

Quinn Murphy, Celebrity Makeup Artist

Mary Wiles, Celebrity Makeup Artist

CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLISTS

Laura Rugetti, Celebrity Hairstylist & Owner of The Beauty Can

Larry Sims, Celebrity Hair Stylist

Quentin Thrash, Celebrity Barber & Menswear Designer

Sheridan Ward, Celebrity Hair Artist

COSTUME DESIGN

Mandi Line, Costume Designer

MEDIA

Pandora Amoratis, US-Style Director, Daily Mail

Alexis Bennett, Commerce Writer, Vogue magazine

Kelsey Stiegman, Senior Style Editor, Seventeen

Brian Underwood, Beauty Director, Oprah Daily

ENTREPRENEUR INVESTORS

Carrie Colbert, General Partner, Curate Capital

For more information, visit https://www.glamhive.com/tiktok.

About Glamhive

Glamhive was founded by entrepreneur Stephanie Sprangers in 2017 with the vision to democratize personal styling and the premise that the confidence that comes with glamour should not be exclusive to the rich and famous. The online styling experience offers anyone with WiFi connection access to stylists who will provide them with the support they need to be the best version of themselves. The Glamhive platform is a seamless end-to-end platform for stylists to help them grow their network and their business, 100% virtually.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her beauty company more than 58 years ago with three goals: develop rewarding opportunities for women, offer irresistible products, and make the world a better place. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances, and partnering with organizations from around the world to drive a positive social impact. The Mary Kay Global Design Studio is the in-house creative agency serving as the creative incubator for Mary Kay’s fashion, designer and influencer collaborations and branding campaigns, to transform product and packaging design and consumer-facing digital innovation. Learn more at MaryKay.com.