Charter Healthcare Selects Netsmart Platform to Transform Post-Acute Care Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charter Healthcare, a provider of post-acute care services offering a broad spectrum of programs for patients navigating the last years of life, has selected Netsmart as their healthcare information technology partner to implement solutions that are part of the integrated Netsmart CareFabric® platform. This partnership will enhance Charter’s ability to provide patient-centered hospice, home health, complex care management and palliative care services through improved workflows and access to complete historical patient electronic health records (EHR) on a single enterprise platform.

Charter clinicians and staff will utilize the Netsmart myUnity® EHR solution, the industry’s first unified EHR platform that enables organizations to manage multiple business lines spanning numerous care settings within a single patient record. This solution allows an individual’s information to travel with them as they transition care settings, giving providers insight into a person’s complete health history. Charter will leverage referral management, clinical decision support and the powerful Netsmart network and Carequality interoperability framework to seamlessly share and exchange data with health information exchanges and providers across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Charter Healthcare is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality care. We chose Netsmart because of their reputation in the post-acute care space and commitment to connecting care for the individuals and families we serve,” explained Charter Healthcare CEO Steve Larkin. “The ability to use one comprehensive integrated platform with robust functionalities helps us gain a truly holistic view of those we serve and enables our staff to make meaningful decisions for the medically fragile patients within our care. In a world where staffing needs are great, the myUnity clinician experience gives us an advantage in the market.”

The partnership with Netsmart will also help Charter achieve its long-term vision for growth and development by providing tools to augment its accessibility among referral and facility partners. The organization will implement Netsmart Mobile CareGiver+, an integrated electronic visit verification (EVV) solution, for mobile care delivery to verify provider visits for personal or home-based services. Additionally, Charter will leverage the Netsmart Referral Manager to digitize and enhance their referral pipeline, reducing time spent responding to inquiries while creating a robust partnership database.

“Netsmart is committed to equipping Charter Healthcare with the tools to elevate their services across the post-acute care continuum for its patients, families, providers, employees and referral partners,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Healthcare organizations often place additional burdens on clinicians and staff to manually coordinate between different care settings. Charter has streamlined this process by leveraging Netsmart technology to enhance their team’s ability to coordinate value-based care more efficiently and effectively. We look forward to our continued partnership as together we work to improve and streamline processes to enhance the post-acute care continuum and improve patient outcomes and quality care.”

About Charter Healthcare

Charter Healthcare is committed to delivering high quality services that enhance the post-acute care continuum by providing compassionate, innovative and accessible healthcare solutions for patients and their families. Over more than a decade, we’ve earned our reputation as a premier full-spectrum care provider that helps patients navigate the last four years of life with services including home health, complex care management, palliative care, and hospice. Founded in southern California, Charter Healthcare now serves more than 4,500 patients in seven states. For more information about Charter Healthcare, visit www.charterhcg.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,300 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.