ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and Bayer Band Together with Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French to Raise Awareness about Prostate Cancer Screening and Treatment

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patient organization ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer and Bayer are banding together to launch We’re Not Gonna Take It – a national prostate cancer education program with guitarist Jay Jay French, founding member of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. The rocker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and now, he is urging men to turn up the volume against prostate cancer to detect this disease early. The campaign encourages men to get screened for prostate cancer and become more informed about risk factors, such as family history and elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.2 For men already diagnosed with prostate cancer, the program offers information to help better understand the diagnosis and available treatment options. As part of the campaign, ZERO, Bayer and Jay Jay French are encouraging men and their loved ones to visit ZERO’s website, which includes the podcast “Prostate Cancer Uncensored” where Jay Jay shares his story and the “Truth or Twisted” quiz to separate fact from fiction when it comes to prostate cancer.

“ My father died from prostate cancer in 1984 and because of the family history, my doctors were on the lookout for this disease in me and my brother,” said French. “ I’m a prostate cancer survivor because my doctors were proactive, and I’m working with ZERO and Bayer to encourage men 50 and older, especially those with a family history of the disease, to become advocates for themselves, getting checked each year and knowing if their PSA number is on the rise.”

“ All men are at risk for prostate cancer and screening and early detection is the best defense against this disease,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO CEO and President. “ Understanding family history and other risk factors is an important step in knowing when to begin screening for prostate cancer.”

If elevated PSA is identified early, there are treatment options that have been shown to extend survival.3 It is important for men to be informed about different treatment options and their side effect profile so that they can have educated treatment conversations with their doctor. We’re Not Gonna Take It seeks to educate men about treatments options, so they can advocate for themselves.

“ We are proud to work alongside ZERO and Jay Jay French to help support the exceptional work being done to educate men about prostate cancer,” said Nelson Ambrogio, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Oncology at Bayer. “ Through science, innovation and research, Bayer is committed to transforming the treatment of prostate cancer, with the goal of bringing meaningful benefit so men can live longer.”

About the National Prostate Cancer Education Campaign

We’re Not Gonna Take It is a national education campaign to raise awareness about the importance of screening and early detection of prostate cancer. With support from Bayer, ZERO is proud to partner with Jay Jay French – guitarist, manager, record producer and founding member of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister. The rock and roller is a prostate cancer survivor and national spokesperson for the education campaign designed to motivate men to take action about prostate cancer, learn about risk factors, such as family history of the disease, and understand their treatment options. As part of the campaign, ZERO, Bayer and Jay Jay French are encouraging men and their loved ones to visit ZERO’s website, which includes the podcast “Prostate Cancer Uncensored” where Jay Jay shares his story and the “Truth or Twisted” quiz to separate fact from fiction when it comes to prostate cancer.

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed malignancy in men worldwide.4 In 2020, about 192,000 men in the U.S. were diagnosed with prostate cancer and an estimated 33,000 have died from the disease.5 Prostate cancer is the fifth leading cause of death from cancer in men.4 Prostate cancer results from the abnormal proliferation of cells within the prostate gland, which is part of a man’s reproductive system.1 It mainly affects men over the age of 50, and the risk increases with age.6

About Oncology at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products and several other assets in various stages of clinical development. Together, these products reflect the company’s approach to research, which prioritizes targets and pathways with the potential to impact the way that cancer is treated.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2020, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 41.4 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 4.9 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. ZERO is building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization recognized with four out of four stars by Charity Navigator, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. ZERO dedicates 85 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org.

