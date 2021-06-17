Kinship and Shelter Animals Count Partner to Improve Animal Welfare Through Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinship, a company dedicated to reimagining pet parenting through innovative products and services, today announced a unique technology partnership with Shelter Animals Count (SAC), an independent nonprofit that is home to The National Database of sheltered animal statistics. As SAC’s premier technology partner, Kinship will advance SAC’s mission of enabling insights to save lives by helping design proprietary analytics tools for a bigger and faster scale.

As the lead technology partner, Kinship and Shelter Animals Count will work together to advance shelter measurement and reporting capabilities in service of using data to help more pets find loving, forever homes. The partnership will specifically focus on improving how SAC’s data is received and shared with shelters to create more opportunities in areas like adoption, powering existing animal movement data and uncovering new insights into the pet parent journey.

"The welfare of animals is of utmost importance to our organization. By partnering with Kinship to develop and improve The National Database of sheltered animal statistics, we are furthering our ability to use data as an essential tool to advance animal welfare," said Jan McHugh-Smith, Shelter Animals Count, Board Chair. "We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Kinship, who not only share our passion for helping pets and pet parents but also our mission that through the power of data, shelters and rescues can ultimately develop programs and services with meaningful community impact."

“At Kinship, we always look for partnership opportunities that help better the lives of pets and support the people who love and care for them,” said Leonid Sudakov, President of Kinship. “Given its unique mission and team of like-minded, passionate, and brilliant people, we couldn’t be happier to partner with Shelter Animals Count. Together with our growing open coalition of partners dedicated to the future of pet care, we will break boundaries and create a world that knows how to care better.”

This is just the latest step in Kinship’s mission to help more people have the products, services, and knowledge needed to give their pets the best life possible. One of Kinship’s portfolio products, WISDOM PANEL™, the world's leader in pet genetics and makers of the WISDOM PANEL™ dog DNA test, recently launched WISDOM PANEL™ Complete for Cats. As the world’s most comprehensive cat DNA test, WISDOM PANEL™ Complete for Cats gives cat owners first-ever access to data and vital insights about their cat, including breed breakdown, trait tests and health risks, all of which help them understand their cat better and provide the best possible care. Additionally, Kinship’s Pet Insight Project, which fuels its WHISTLE™ health and GPS tracker, was recently selected as an Honorable Mention in the AI and Data category as part of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards of 2021.

About Kinship:

Kinship is here to help everyone pet parent like a pro. Why? Because our pets make us better humans, and we owe them the best possible care. As allies to pet parents learning on the job, we use our data, products, and services to help people be the best pet parents they can be. We unite changemakers in pet care to break down barriers, open new doors, share insights, and advance our collective knowledge. By reimagining the pet parenting experience and upping people’s confidence, we’re helping the world find better ways to care.

Our coalition includes our world-leading WISDOM PANEL™ pet genetic health screening and DNA testing, the award-winning WHISTLE™ health monitor and GPS dog tracker, THE WILDEST™, our site dedicated to helping pet parents find everything they need to ace it for their animal, Pet Insight Project, our ground-breaking science stream that uses AI to turn billions of data points into actionable insights, and partnerships like our Leap Venture Studio accelerator that supports innovators and start-ups, to bring new solutions to pet parents. Kinship is a division of Mars Petcare. Learn more at www.kinship.co.

About Shelter Animals Count

Shelter Animals Count is an independent, collaborative non-profit formed by a diverse group of stakeholders to create and share The National Database of sheltered animal statistics, providing facts and enabling insights that will save lives. It was formed in 2011 by varied industry partners including: ASPCA, Best Friends, The Humane Society of the United States, Maddie's Fund and PetSmart Charities. Today the data stretches from 2011 - 2021 and features reporting from more than 5,100 entities.