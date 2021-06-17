HelloFresh Becomes First-Ever Meal Kit Sponsor of the WNBA’s New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, announced today a partnership with WNBA’s New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks to become the official meal kit of both teams. The partnership will incorporate digital marketing, cross-promotion, in-arena signage, and special deals and giveaways for fans of both WNBA teams.

On June 20, the partnership will kick off when the Sparks host the Liberty at 1 p.m. PT on ESPN. The game will commemorate the first-ever WNBA game played on June 21, 1997 between the Sparks and Liberty at The Forum in Los Angeles.

HelloFresh, NY Liberty and LA Sparks will also team up to donate meals to those in need in underserved New York and Los Angeles communities as part of HelloFresh’s Beyond the Box social impact program. Both WNBA teams are committed to combating food insecurity in their respective communities, aligning with HelloFresh’s mission to ensure everyone has access to fresh, delicious food.

“As the WNBA celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we’re excited to fuel the increasing popularity of women's basketball while showcasing the many benefits of at-home cooking with HelloFresh among NY Liberty and LA Sparks fans,” said Jens Reich, Managing Director and CMO, HelloFresh US. “We’re especially proud to be extending this partnership off the court and look forward to making a positive impact together in our local communities through initiatives that address food insecurity.”

HelloFresh gives homecooks everything they need for a successful, rewarding and satisfying cooking experience by delivering delicious, fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes right to your doorstep. With over 50 weekly menu and HelloFresh Market items available each week, HelloFresh offers a variety of flexible meal options, including family-friendly, low-calorie, lightening prep, veggie, and more. In addition, customers can enhance their at-home dining experience with a selection of chef-curated additions from the HelloFresh Market, ranging from premium proteins and snacks to delicious desserts, quick lunches, breakfasts and savory sides.

“We are thrilled to welcome HelloFresh to the New York Liberty family, in collaboration with the Sparks, as their first-ever sports partner,” said Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. “This bicoastal relationship provides our fans with the option to enjoy a convenient and reliable service while also increasing food access for those who need it most.”

“The LA Sparks are proud to stand alongside HelloFresh in their mission of combating food insecurity, a critical social injustice that their programs help address,” Sparks Interim President and COO Natalie White said. “In addition, HelloFresh will provide Sparks fans special access to their offerings, adding to our top-notch fan experience. We’re elated that HelloFresh has decided to invest in the Sparks and Liberty, and recognizes the immense value of women’s sports and the WNBA.”

For more information about HelloFresh, please visit www.hellofresh.com.

ABOUT HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company operating across 14 international markets: U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered more than 278 million meals to customers across the U.S. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIBERTY

The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made four WNBA Finals appearances in its 25-year history. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty play its home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. For more information, please visit www.nyliberty.com.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES SPARKS

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of three original franchises in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Sparks have won three WNBA Championships (2001, 2002, 2016), have qualified for the playoffs in 20 of their 24 seasons and remain the only active team in the league to win back-to-back titles. The Los Angeles Sparks are dedicated to ensuring each home game at Staples Center has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the world on the court. LA Sparks single game tickets for the Los Angeles Convention Center are available here for purchase. For information on the Sparks, please visit www.lasparks.com.