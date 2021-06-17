California Pizza Kitchen Opens New Hong Kong Location

CPK’s signature hearth pizza oven and open kitchen layout give a welcoming feeling and invites guests to sit, enjoy and watch their meals being prepped for a more engaging dining experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new location, which lies within the largest mall in Hong Kong’s Northwest New Territories, is part of the company’s plans to bring its California-inspired dining experience to more guests across the region. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Tuen Mun Town Plaza location captures CPK’s warm California brand-style throughout the space with sunny tones, wood decor accents, and large windows that pour in plenty of natural light. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) - creator of California-style pizza - today announced the grand opening of its new restaurant in Hong Kong in partnership with Chun Fat Enterprise Limited. With over 27 years of serving guests in the Hong Kong market, the new restaurant, located within the Tuen Mun Town Plaza, the largest mall in Hong Kong’s Northwest New Territories, allows CPK to bring its diverse and innovative California-style menu to new diners within the popular mall location.

The Tuen Mun Town Plaza location captures CPK’s warm California brand-style throughout the space with sunny tones, wood decor accents, and large windows that pour in plenty of natural light. CPK’s signature hearth pizza oven and open kitchen layout give a welcoming feeling and invites guests to sit, enjoy and watch their meals being prepped for a more engaging dining experience.

“We are thrilled to expand our CPK Hong Kong presence with CS Lee and the Chun Fat team,” said Giorgio Minardi, Executive Vice President of Global Development & Franchise Operations at CPK. “We have strong momentum in our business and Hong Kong is a critical priority for our long term growth plans. We look forward to bringing ‘California Creativity’ and our diverse menu to local guests in this beautiful new restaurant in the Tuen Mun Town Plaza.”

CPK continues to aggressively expand its presence in Asia with a focus on Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia. Through its partnership with Chun Fat Enterprise Limited, CPK projects to have four locations in the Hong Kong market by the end of 2022.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with CPK to bring its creative California-inspired cuisine to the local community,” said CS Lee, Managing Director of Chun Fat Enterprise Limited. “The new Tuen Mun Town Plaza location is the ideal place to bring CPK’s food and beverage innovations and globally inspired ingredients to the thousands of hungry guests that visit the mall every day.”

The new location will feature several of the brand’s classic American menu offerings including the iconic BBQ Chicken Pizza, Cali Club Pizza, BBQ Chicken Salad, and Cedar Plank Salmon, among others.

CPK’s global presence includes more than 200 locations in 8 countries and U.S. territories, which includes 40 international franchise locations in addition to 16 domestic franchise locations in airports, casinos and stadiums across the United States. While Hong Kong is no longer under COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, all CPK locations remain committed to providing a safe and secure dining experience with rigorous cleaning and safety protocols.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in over 200 restaurants in 8 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds an imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Chat with us on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @cpk, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards® app for iOS and Android to earn & redeem delicious rewards, order online, and enjoy exclusive pizza perks all year long.