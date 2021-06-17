IonQ’s Leading Trapped-Ion Quantum Hardware Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), the leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, today announced that Google Cloud customers can purchase access to its quantum computers via the Google Cloud Marketplace, making IonQ the first third-party quantum computer on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Support for IonQ’s systems is now also enabled in Cirq, Google’s open-source quantum computing framework. The integration makes IonQ’s high-fidelity 11 qubit systems available to all Google Cloud customers today, with the expectation of incorporating IonQ’s next-generation 32 qubit system later this year.

Users will immediately be able to start experimenting with IonQ’s industry-leading trapped-ion quantum systems. Developers, researchers, and enterprises alike will be able to access IonQ’s platform with just a few clicks; billing and provisioning will be handled via their existing Google Cloud accounts. Users will be able to program IonQ’s systems with the software development kit of their choice, including Cirq, Qiskit, Penny Lane, and tket, or via a custom integration with IonQ’s APIs.

IonQ’s recently unveiled 32 qubit system is among the world’s most powerful quantum computers, featuring an average two-qubit gate fidelity of 99.9%, random access, all-to-all gate operations and an expected quantum volume greater than 4,000,000. This accomplishment builds on the success of IonQ’s 11 qubit hardware, with among the largest quantum volume of any available quantum hardware. Integrating IonQ’s technology with Google Cloud and Google’s Cirq enables users to build applications with the potential to transform business, society, and the world we live in.

“We’re thrilled to make our hardware available for purchase on the Google Cloud Marketplace, and we can’t wait to see the different workloads that developers start running,” said Peter Chapman, CEO & President of IonQ. “This partnership expands the availability and use of quantum computing ten-fold and brings us that much closer to the first killer quantum application.”

“With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, IonQ is making its solution accessible to more customers and developers,” said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. “We’re committed to making it easy for customers to access, subscribe to, and benefit from partner solutions via our Marketplace, and look forward to working with IonQ.”

“We have been incredibly impressed with IonQ’s technology and are excited that their systems will now be available to customers via Google Cloud,” said Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, CEO of Max Kelsen, an AI & ML consultancy. “Quantum computing is showing that it can be used to improve artificial intelligence and machine learning, and with greater accessibility to IonQ’s hardware through the cloud, we believe we will see a profound acceleration in these technologies.”

This integration with Google Cloud builds on IonQ’s ongoing success. IonQ recently entered into a merger agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE: DMYI) to go public at an expected valuation of $2 billion. IonQ’s 11 qubit system is the first and only quantum computer available via the cloud on both Amazon Braket and Microsoft Azure. IonQ also recently released a product roadmap setting out its plans to develop modular quantum computers small enough to be networked together in 2023, which could pave the way for broad quantum advantage by 2025. The company’s two co-founders, Jungsang Kim and Chris Monroe, were also recently named to the White House’s National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC).

IonQ, Inc. is the leader in trapped-ion quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s 32 qubit quantum computer is the world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale. IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.IonQ.com.

dMY III is a special purpose acquisition company formed by dMY III Technology Group, Harry L. You and Niccolo de Masi for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets.