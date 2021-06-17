Immersion Renews ASUSTek to a Multi-Year License for TouchSense Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer of haptic technologies, today announced that the company has renewed its license agreement with ASUS for the use of TouchSense software and haptics in ASUS ROG Phones. With TouchSense® software, the ASUS ROG Phone series support advanced haptic effects for gaming, creating greater engagement and immersion for its users.

Known as the most powerful gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone series offer advanced haptic feedback for immersive gaming experiences. The ROG Phone series use Immersion's TouchSense software to optimize haptic performance and ensure high-definition effects render with low latency. TouchSense software's precise haptic controls deliver greater system performance and efficiency.

"This renewal signifies ASUSTek's commitment to delivering the best haptics experiences on its gaming phones and continued value in TouchSense software," said Nobumitsu Shimada, Sr. Director, APAC, Immersion. "ASUSTek has continued to impress the market with gaming phones that set the standard for high performance user experiences."

