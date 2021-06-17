Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Earns First Great Place to Work® Award in Turkey Source: Teleperformance

CINCINNATI -- Tampax Launches Flow It Forward Scholarship Program With UNCF to Support HBCU Students Pursuing Healthcare Careers Source: Procter & Gamble

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Travelers Publishes Its 2020 Sustainability Report Source: The Travelers Companies, Inc.

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Logistics Announces Sponsorship of Kelley James’ Million Meals Tour Source: Lineage Logistics, LLC

DALLAS -- o9 Solutions Joins Pledge 1% Movement Source: o9 Solutions, Inc.

HOUSTON -- EagleClaw Midstream Issues Inaugural ESG Report; Outlines Plans to Accelerate Sustainability Progress Source: EagleClaw Midstream

NEW YORK -- Cravath Announces $6 Million Donation to Support Civil Rights, Legal Services and Education Source: Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

NEW YORK -- ImpactWayv™ Launches Social Media Platform Focused on Social Good Source: ImpactWayv, Inc.

BOSTON -- Wayfair Partners with Community Solutions, Supports Built for Zero Movement to Help End Homelessness Across North America Source: Wayfair Inc.

ST. LOUIS -- Emerson Publishes Environmental, Social and Governance Report Source: Emerson

PARIS -- GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; Extend CFM Partnership to 2050 Source: GE Aviation

NEW YORK -- Moody’s Highlights Its Commitment to Sustainability Leadership Source: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations

RESTON, Va. -- Making Social Impact: New Corporate Social Responsibility Scholarship Opens to American Companies Working in Middle East Source: Caliburn International

NEW YORK -- WeWork Announces Winners of Women For Tomorrow Initiative Source: WeWork

NEW YORK -- PVH Corp. Releases 13th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Source: PVH Corp.

NEW YORK & PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Advances Economic Mobility and Racial Equity in Underserved Communities Through $10 Million Investment With Inclusiv Source: Comcast Corporation and Inclusiv

CALGARY, Alberta -- Proton Making H2 From Oilfields, Scaling Way Up Source: Proton Technologies

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Gives Back with Community Academy Source: Walmart Inc.

RESTON, Va. -- Caliburn International Donates $250,000 to American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) Source: Caliburn International

IRVINE, Calif. -- Razer Partners With ClearBot to Clean Oceans the Smart Way Source: Razer

SAN DIEGO -- The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Shares Its 2021 Seafood Future Report Source: The Bumble Bee Seafood Company

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy Hits Carbon Reduction Milestone, Reduces Water Consumption and Promotes Electric Vehicles Source: Xcel Energy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Owens & Minor Launches Non-Profit Foundation, Reaffirms Decades-Long Commitment to Building Healthier Communities Source: Owens & Minor, Inc.

MILWAUKEE -- Physicians Realty Trust Publishes 2020 ESG Report Source: Physicians Realty Trust

DALLAS -- The Mary Kay Foundation℠ Donates $150,000 to CancerCare® Providing Cancer Resources to Underserved Female Populations Source: The Mary Kay Foundation

LONDON -- Success For The Red Sea Development Company In Ethical Boardroom's Corporate Governance Awards 2021 Source: Ethical Board Group

TERNEUZEN, the Netherlands -- Innovative PolyStyreneLoop Plant Will Recycle Polystyrene Foam Demolition Waste and Recover Valuable Resources Source: PolyStyreneLoop

NEW YORK -- Colgate-Palmolive’s Sustainability & Social Impact Report: Delivering a Healthier, More Sustainable Future Source: Colgate-Palmolive

PARK CITY, Utah -- Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns "A" Rating from MSCI ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments Source: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DENVER -- Newmont Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report Source: Newmont Corporation

ROSEMEAD, Calif. -- Edison International Launches 2020 Sustainability Report, Publishes Sustainable Financing Framework in Alignment With Clean Energy Strategy Source: Edison International

LOS ANGELES -- Belmont Village Senior Living and JVS SoCal’s Private-Public Partnership Model Changes Lives One Job at a Time Source: Belmont Village Senior Living

LONDON -- Pentair Announces Social Responsibility Strategic Targets Source: Pentair plc

PITTSBURGH -- Arconic Publishes 2020 Sustainability and ESG Report Source: Arconic

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Symetra Honored as 2021 ‘Corporate Champion’ by the Puget Sound Business Journal Source: Symetra Life Insurance Company

TORONTO -- Facedrive Reports Record Revenues in Q1 2021 Source: Facedrive Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Introduces “Inspired to be the Best” Campaign to Lead Organization with Strength, Passion and Resolve with World-Class Athletes Source: Teleperformance

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Aptar Releases 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report Source: AptarGroup, Inc.

DALLAS -- o9 Solutions Commits to Science-Based Targets Pledge Source: o9 Solutions, Inc.

