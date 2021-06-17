Spruce Expands On-Demand Lifestyle Services to Washington, D.C.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily sector, announced today the expansion of its service to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Spruce’s focus on delivering high-quality services on-demand has established the company as the national market leader. Spruce now operates in more than 325,000 households in 18 cities. Through Spruce, residents can easily book housekeeping, chores, laundry and more.

In Washington, Spruce is working with more than 30 communities at launch, with plans to expand to more than 150 by the end of the year.

Washington is among the country’s top-performing markets for new multifamily construction activity, according to Multi-Family News. At the end of 2020, area developers were working on more than 42,000 apartments.

“With so much competition for housing in the D.C. area, it’s important to offer services and amenities that people want,” said Spruce founder and CEO Ben Johnson. “We’re confident that D.C. residents will love the convenience offered by Spruce.”

Integrated services have proven successful for resident engagement and retention, as well. Industry-wide, just over 52 percent of multifamily residents renew their lease. According to Spruce, residents who purchase two or more services have a renewal rate of 81.4 percent. If residents buy more than 20 of the hotel-like services, their renewal rate jumps to nearly 90 percent.

“We’re excited to bring high-quality home services to our nation’s capital,” said Deona James, Spruce’s National Director of Sales. “Spruce takes care of your chores so that you can get back to doing what you love.”

Spruce helps local service companies manage and scale their business through its proprietary workflow management system. Every service professional who represents Spruce undergoes a background check and comprehensive training, along with being fully insured and certified.

About Spruce

Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers Chores, Housekeeping, Pet Care, Laundry and Dry Cleaning services to over 1,000 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals who arrive in Spruce-branded uniforms. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 40 employees and is growing rapidly.