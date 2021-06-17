Ambyint Leverages AWS to Deliver Production Optimization for Improved Profit Margins

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambyint, well lifecycle production and artificial lift optimization solutions provider, today announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to make its products available in AWS Marketplace, providing oil & gas exploration and production (E&P) companies with solutions that drive higher production volumes and lower expenses on producing wells.

Ambyint solutions are designed to optimize oil & gas wells by automating anomaly detection, controller setpoint recommendations, setpoint changes, and production versus plan analytics to enable real-time production optimization. The company employs advanced physics-based models, deep subject matter expertise, and artificial intelligence to deliver highly scalable and proven applications. Ambyint solutions improve production volumes and workforce efficiencies while reducing operating expenses, emissions, and failure rates for mid- to large-sized operators across major North American basins.

Ambyint’s production optimization solutions leverage AWS’s enterprise-class cloud environment to integrate easily with existing E&P systems, such as SCADA and production accounting, providing real-time ingestion, standardization, normalization, and contextualization of oil & gas operations data. Ambyint utilizes a variety of AWS services including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC), Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), and Timestream for horizontal and vertical scalability. Production optimization at scale is a critical requirement for E&P companies focused on deriving the substantial benefits that digital transformation and operational excellence initiatives offer.

“At Ambyint, our singular focus is on driving significant production gains and cost reduction through production and artificial lift optimization,” says Chris Robart, chief commercial officer at Ambyint. “Working with AWS, an industry leader delivering exceptional performance, scalability, and availability within the O&G industry, allows us to deploy our solutions seamlessly and deliver on the promise of our technology.”

