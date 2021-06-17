Sigma Computing Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Optimize Sales Cycles and Streamline Onboarding of Shared Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Computing, a cloud analytics and business intelligence innovator, is now part of the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) ISV Accelerate Program. Participation in AWS ISV Accelerate emphasizes Sigma’s proven technical expertise on AWS as well as demonstrated customer success. Sigma will now have direct access to AWS resources and joint customers will benefit from an optimized solution. Customers, including Blue Bottle Coffee and Teachable, already depend on AWS and Sigma to get the most out of their data and make better, faster decisions.

"We brought on Sigma to help democratize data across our headquarters,” said Blue Bottle Coffee Chief of Staff Lucy Dana. “My goal was to enable anyone—from our VPs to our green coffee buyers—to pull data and make informed decisions without having to be a SQL guru or ping our Business Ops team. Sigma has proved to be priceless in helping us make more informed decisions and empowering all employees to think like analysts. For example, it's recently helped us reduce the sellout time for our Exceedingly Rare single origin limited releases from over 30 days to four.”

AWS ISV Accelerate is a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. Sigma can also be procured through AWS Marketplace and AWS handles billing and payments, saving time and resources.

“Sigma continues to build on the strength of its designation as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) to deliver optimized and integrated solutions on AWS,” Sigma Computing VP of Strategic Partnerships Justin Thomas. “Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, existing and new customers will benefit from the collaboration between Sigma and AWS. Customers can now count on an even better customer experience and more efficient sales process.”

For more information on how Sigma and AWS are helping joint customers harness the full power of their data, conduct ad hoc analysis at cloud scale, and enable self-service analytics throughout their organizations, please visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/partners/cloud-data-warehouse-redshift/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is the only cloud analytics and business intelligence solution empowering business teams to break free from the confines of the dashboard, explore live data independently, and make better, faster decisions. The award-winning platform capitalizes on the power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly via an intuitive, spreadsheet interface for data analysis – no coding required. Sigma automates workflows and balances data access with unparalleled data governance to make self-service data exploration available to everyone and safe for the first time. https://www.sigmacomputing.com/