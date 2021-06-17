Pinteon Therapeutics Announces $3 Million Award from Advanced Technology International to Support Phase 1 Study of PNT001 in Patients with Acute Traumatic Brain Injury

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinteon Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on protecting neuronal health by targeting neurotoxic forms of tau, today announced it has received a $3 million award from Advanced Technology International (ATI) to support the company’s Phase 1 study of PNT001 in hospitalized patients with acute traumatic brain injury. ATI is a nonprofit contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that identifies and sources solutions for the DOD from industry and academia. The funds will be awarded as milestone payments as the trial progresses.

“ Traumatic brain injury (TBI), which can result from blows to the head or exposure to blasts, disrupts normal brain function and can even lead to mental illness, making it a serious concern particularly for those in the military. We are thankful for the DOD’s support as we evaluate PNT001, our novel tau antibody, for the treatment of TBI,” said Martin Jefson, Ph.D., Pinteon’s chief executive officer. “ This investment lends support to Pinteon’s approach as we advance in the clinic across multiple tauopathies, with our Phase 1b/Phase 2 study of PNT001 in Alzheimer’s disease expected to begin later this year.”

Pinteon is currently enrolling patients in the Phase 1 study. More information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04677829).

Pinteon has also shared promising Phase 1 data showing PNT001 was well-tolerated in healthy volunteers at dose levels that may provide potential therapeutic effect. The company expects to initiate a Phase 1b/Phase 2 study of PNT001 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease by the end of 2021.

About Pinteon Therapeutics

Pinteon Therapeutics is advancing clinical studies of a novel antibody that aims to interrupt the spread of toxic tau and protect and preserve brain function in patients with neurodegenerative disease, with a focus on Alzheimer’s disease and traumatic brain injury. Pinteon’s lead asset, PNT001, is the only antibody in development that targets cis-pT231 tau, a neurotoxic epitope that has been identified in multiple preclinical studies as a potent driver of neurodegenerative disease. The company reported promising Phase 1 safety data early in 2021 showing PNT001 was well-tolerated at dose levels that may provide potential therapeutic effect. Pinteon is led by an experienced management team with strong track records in CNS drug discovery and development and is funded by Morningside Ventures. For more information, visit pinteon.com.