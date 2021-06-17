The McHenry Group’s ‘Sunday’s Best’ Teaching Utah How to Brunch… Hard

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Restaurant and lifestyle concept incubator, The McHenry Group (TMG), today announced the launch of the latest addition to TMG’s growing fold of restaurants, Sunday’s Best, just time for Father’s Day. This brunch all-day oasis invites guests to “Brunch Hard,” with an unpretentious yet elevated menu and an atmosphere that feels like popping the champagne cork at the end of a long week… every day of the week.

A collaboration between award-winning restaurateurs Michael McHenry and Chef Tyler Stokes’, Sunday’s Best brings an experience that’s been missing for far too long in the Utah Valley. The duo has already proven they can serve up some major vibes and killer plates with their original concept in downtown SLC, Ginger Street. This time, they’re taking cuisine and atmosphere to the next level and doing it “by the neighborhood, for the neighborhood,” said McHenry.

Sunday’s Best opened today in McHenry’s hometown, Sandy, Utah, which may be underestimated as “just a suburb,” but is about to be dishing out some serious vibes and brunch. “We believe that there is an immediate opportunity for restaurants in the suburbs as many people are spending more time in their own neighborhoods,” said McHenry. “There is nothing more important after the year we’ve all had than connecting at the table.”

The Sunday’s Best menu is a New American eclectic blend, created and curated to feature a bounty of options for any brunch experience you’re in the mood for.

“To us, brunch is a serious business that we love doing, no afterthoughts here. The menus will include everything from oysters, homemade pastries & treats, locally sourced produce, and reinvented breakfast favorites to drool-worthy double cheeseburgers, spicy chicken sandwiches, and a tomahawk ribeye for two!” said Stokes. “Sunday’s Best will also be featuring Campos Coffee as their local partner to deliver some of the most delicious coffee creations you can find in the state.”

Brimming with natural wine, champagne, rosé, local and imported beer, innovative cocktails, freshly squeezed juices, and a dedicated craft bartender manning the bar top constructing all of your soon-to-be-favorite cocktails or mocktails, this is an atmosphere that allows everyone to have the full Sundays’ Best experience and properly brunch hard!

Sunday’s Best is located at 10672 State Street in Sandy, UT, and offers takeout and delivery options! For more information, visit us at www.brunchmehard.com.

About The McHenry Group

National award-winning restauranteur, Michael K. McHenry, known for incubating and developing brand concepts from startup to scale is the founder of The McHenry Group (TMG). Since its inception, TMG has introduced four new concepts in its three years of operation after acquiring ownership of Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper, Utah (on IG @oakwoodfirekitchen). Its new concepts include Ginger Street, a ‘Southeast Asian Hawker-Style Street Food’ restaurant located downtown in Salt Lake City (on IG @gingerstreetslc); Dirty Bird Chxx, offering Nashville-inspired hot chicken to guests in Provo, Utah (on IG @dirtybirdchxx); digital brand, Southside Pizza Company delivering hand tossed, Neapolitan-style pizza through a Door-Dash exclusive in the south Salt Lake City area (on IG @southsidepizzacompany), and now Sunday’s Best, featuring a chef-crafted all day brunch menu in Sandy, Utah (on IG @brunchmehard). For more information visit TheMcHenryGroup.com.