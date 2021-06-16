Lemonade Day National Youth Entrepreneurship Organization Announces Nicole Cassier-Mason as New CEO

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lemonade Day today announced that Nicole Cassier-Mason has been named chief executive officer. Lemonade Day is a nonprofit youth entrepreneurship organization that helps to prepare youth for life and equips them to become leaders and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow through fun, experiential programs.

Cassier-Mason joined Lemonade Day on June 7 as the organization executes a plan of strategic growth in licensed cities, fund development and stewardship, sponsor development, and the launch and implementation of the My Lemonade Day app.

Cassier-Mason came to Lemonade Day after nearly 12 years with New Hope Housing, Inc. as vice president, fund development/communications. New Hope Housing provides affordable housing with support services for Houston’s most vulnerable citizens on very limited incomes. As an officer, she oversaw public/private fundraising activities, envisioned and implemented communication and brand awareness campaigns, and devised innovative outreach and stewardship strategies. She previously served as the Development Director at The Heritage Society, and as an Event Coordinator at the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Special Events.

“Nicole has proven her passion for planting the seeds that change lives. Our decision was influenced by her unique combination of thought leadership, experience, and energy,” said Charlie Hamilton, Lemonade Day National Chairman of the Board of Directors. “The board is excited to work with Nicole as our new CEO and confident that Lemonade Day will be well-positioned under her leadership and thrive in the years to come.”

View Cassier-Mason’s full biography at https://lemonadeday.org/press-releases.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to lead a great organization focused on providing kids with the skills and experience to become a business owner through running a lemonade stand,” Cassier-Mason commented. “I look forward to working with the Board, talented staff, and all of Lemonade Day’s partners and supporters to spearhead the next phase of the organization’s growth.”

About Lemonade Day

Founded in Houston in 2007, Lemonade Day has expanded to 84 licensed markets in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, six U.S. military bases, and growing. More than one million children and thousands of adult mentors have participated since 2007. Children can experience the taste of the sweet success that comes with owning their own business by registering at lemonadeday.org/find-your-city.