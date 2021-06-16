Intelisys Expands Collaboration Offerings, First to Offer Cisco Webex to Agency Community

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelisys, a ScanSource (NASDAQ: SCSC) company, and the nation’s leading provider of technology services and solutions, today announced a new, expanded relationship with Cisco. This builds upon a successful 14-year relationship between ScanSource and Cisco. Now, Intelisys sales partners can offer Cisco’s innovative, award-winning Webex portfolio – including calling, meetings, messaging, and select devices – to their agent community customers. Webex complements ScanSource’s longstanding Cisco business by adding Webex solution offerings through an agency model and unlocking new opportunities for growth in UC, cloud, and recurring revenue for the Intelisys agent community.

Webex is a market leader and innovative provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions that include video meetings, calling, messaging, and purpose-built collaboration devices. With over six billion minutes through Webex Cloud Calling every month, Webex innovates hybrid work, and powers an inclusive future of work. The demand for these solutions continues to create growth opportunities for partners.

In 2015, ScanSource recognized the rapidly changing demands of the end-user, and began to make significant investments to prepare partners for the acceleration to cloud and as-a-service models. One of these investments was the acquisition of Intelisys, which brought new routes-to-market and recurring revenue opportunities to ScanSource VARs, while also accelerating Intelisys’ ability to provide continued growth potential for its sales partner community. Today, ScanSource and Intelisys are enabling partners – VARs, agents, and MSPs – to better support their customers so they can consume technology the way they want across complementary routes-to-market, further strengthening the importance of the expanded Cisco and Intelisys master agent relationship.

“Scale, and the opportunity to achieve it, is critical for our partner community,” said Mark Morgan, President, Intelisys. “By adding Cisco to our industry-leading portfolio of providers, which rounds out an already impressive communications and collaboration-as-a-service offering, our ecosystem of agents, resellers, and MSPs can now sell more complete UC&C solutions to their customers and accelerate the adoption of cloud and recurring revenue.”

“Cisco is committed to our partners’ success. Together we have built tremendous success selling solutions through the reseller channel. To democratize access to Webex and meet the needs of smaller customers who want to buy our SaaS solutions, Cisco is excited to team with Intelisys,” said Kristyn Hogan, Head of Global Collaboration Partner Sales, Cisco. “Existing Cisco partners can easily add the agency route to market to their collaboration strategy, and agents can now offer Webex to their customers.”

Hogan recently sat down with Paul Constantine, Executive Vice President of Supplier Services, Intelisys, to discuss the expanded relationship. You can view the discussion here.

Morgan continued, “At Intelisys, we consistently ask ourselves how we can act as a catalyst that amplifies, elevates and accelerates the business growth of our sales partners. Intelisys is uniquely positioned to enhance the business of the sales partner community in a manner that no other can do. This announcement is evidence we’re making good on that promise and the team is living our mission.”

About Intelisys, a ScanSource company

Intelisys, a ScanSource company, is the nation’s leading technology services provider of business communications services, including voice, data, access, cable, collaboration, wireless and cloud. Intelisys is dedicated to one thing – serving the needs and accelerating the success of the industry’s top producing telecom sales agents, IT Solution Providers, VARs, MSPs and integrators, as they leverage the power of recurring revenue in their businesses. Intelisys is a part of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions. ScanSource is at the center of the technology solution delivery channel, connecting businesses and providing solutions for their complex needs. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with digital, physical product and services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, cloud and telecom services. ScanSource enables its sales partners to create, deliver and manage solutions for end-customers across almost every vertical market. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #655 on the Fortune 1000.

